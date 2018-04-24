Spotify to reveal what's next for company's app

More
Spotify is rumored to be ready to unveil a smart speaker and updated smartphone app at a New York City event.
0:51 | 04/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spotify to reveal what's next for company's app
Tech by the big day for stop but yet the music streaming services holding an event in New York City. The invitations didn't reveal much but reports say the company could unveil a Smart speaker like. Amazon's Alexa and the re designed to pop. Actually give Amazon a company is reportedly working on a robot for the home speculation about the top secret project ranges from Rosie on the death sentenced to an Alexa reflects. Amazon hopes to test the domestic robot in homes this year. At a court has decided that animals can't copyright their southeast UC a monkey took this now famous self 2015. Peta filed a lawsuit saying he should have the rights to it. And the cameras owner shouldn't be able to profit off damage. Well a federal appeals court cited now with the cameras Boehner is a great self it really is of your check right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54684323,"title":"Spotify to reveal what's next for company's app","duration":"0:51","description":"Spotify is rumored to be ready to unveil a smart speaker and updated smartphone app at a New York City event.","url":"/Technology/video/spotify-reveal-companys-app-54684323","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.