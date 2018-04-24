Transcript for Spotify to reveal what's next for company's app

Tech by the big day for stop but yet the music streaming services holding an event in New York City. The invitations didn't reveal much but reports say the company could unveil a Smart speaker like. Amazon's Alexa and the re designed to pop. Actually give Amazon a company is reportedly working on a robot for the home speculation about the top secret project ranges from Rosie on the death sentenced to an Alexa reflects. Amazon hopes to test the domestic robot in homes this year. At a court has decided that animals can't copyright their southeast UC a monkey took this now famous self 2015. Peta filed a lawsuit saying he should have the rights to it. And the cameras owner shouldn't be able to profit off damage. Well a federal appeals court cited now with the cameras Boehner is a great self it really is of your check right.

