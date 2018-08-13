Transcript for Spotify is testing a skip-ad option for nonpaying users

It today sect vice giving ads on Spotify music streaming service has tests are an option that allows users of its ad supported service to skip that's. The idea is to allow users to personalize the ads they hear while skipping those they don't want. Does is being done Australia but it could expand to other market sector in Taiwan that's reportedly making the main processing chips for the next iphones. Shut down over the weekend it was hit by a virus ten days ago but the company says it will not delay Apple's scheduled for the new device and this appears to be on schedule NASA's. Parker solar parole this hurdling toward the sun right now. It is expected to fly great through the sun's corona in November spacecraft expected to make dozens of orbit around the sun under some of them don't we traveling at a staggering record 430000. Miles and how mark impressive unbelievable those are terabytes.

