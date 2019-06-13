Transcript for Target now offers same-day delivery for 65,000 different items

In today's tech bytes and you delivery option from target it is now offering same day delivery for 65000 different items of flat rate costs of 999. Target's move follows new delivery upgrades from Wal-Mart and Amazon. And if you're in the market for an extra large TV Samsung has a new option bill wall luxury starts at just 73 inches why they can be expanded to 292. Inches diagonally that's more than 24 feet across. No word on the price but if you want one it will be available next month they've ever really big wall and a forced cylinder 200 horsepower engine has landed a lot lower. In the Guinness book of world records on does mean a mower has set the mark for basses acceleration for a long more prototype that can go from zero to 100 in just. Under six point three sect gifts wow. Across the yard like. Are. Your dad likes.

