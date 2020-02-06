Tech tips that can help protesters stay safe online

More
Activists are taking precautions to prevent police tracking data from identifying demonstrators.
1:00 | 06/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tech tips that can help protesters stay safe online
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Activists are taking precautions to prevent police tracking data from identifying demonstrators.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"71024504","title":"Tech tips that can help protesters stay safe online","url":"/Technology/video/tech-tips-protesters-stay-safe-online-71024504"}