Transcript for Techbytes: Drone deliveries with a twist

And safe sex by its drone deliveries with a twist supermarket chain Kroger is starting to test a drone delivery system that can deliver items to your home. But also the location of your Smartphone it's being targeted to those needing last minute items at their current locations. Speaking of flying now this is not an action movie trailer those British Marines are flying from vote to vote. With the help of a Datsyuk they were testing the suit to see if it would be useful during operations at C no word on their final decision. And are getting a look at a new high tech floor designed for Rome's famed coliseum. Italian officials say the 22 million dollar facelift will attic flexible floor that gives tourists a view of what the arena looked like. Ancient Romans one gladiators battle to death you know you saw the movie. Desert that might have a great day.

