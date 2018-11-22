Transcript for Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals for TVs are on the way

In today's second by two Black Friday tips on some big tech deals if the television is on your wishlists Thanksgiving and Black Friday are your best bets for budget models but if you're looking for a mid range or high end variety. Making better to hold off until Cyber Monday. And Amazon is offering big savings on many of their kids edition tablets. An instant Graham says it's going to be making some changes in the coming weeks users may see them when it comes to answer grams icons buttons or taps. But the content on your profile will not change its Graham says it's just looking for ways to create a better experience. And finally how about some Pokemon mystery survey which is offering a Pokemon Arum concert at 1 PM eastern today so you need a break family. They're thankfully. And up if they. And when we need a break from family thinks be thankful yet these are walking around. By Atlanta giving the detect rights.

