Transcript for TikTok reportedly seeks Instagram co-founder to lead company

In today's tech bytes tick talk reportedly going after and to Graham co-founder to lead its company reports say that talk has approached billionaire Kevin's sister from to be the CEO of the company as it works out a deal with Oracle over its US operations. The Strom and another man launched into Graham in 2010. They sold it to FaceBook for a billion dollars just two years later. You had to move it really I mean really fast that you wanted to pre orders Sony's new PlayStation five. Retail sites taking pre orders for the new console were sold out in seconds many. Later turned up on eBay with enormous mark ups the PlayStation five goes on sale November 12. Finally humans have tender and out pets wanting some four legged companion ship up then there. Owners can swipe left or right on pet profiles to find a possible match then work out the details for meeting up with the pets human. And those they attacked by have a great day.

