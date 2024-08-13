Timelapse: Moon sets into aurora borealis as seen from the ISS

Matthew Dominick, a flight engineer on board the International Space Station, shared this captivating timelapse video showcasing the moon setting among vibrant red and green auroras down on Earth.

August 13, 2024

