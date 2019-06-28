Transcript for Top manufacturer of police body cameras is banning facial recognition technology

In today's tech buys the nation's top maker please body cameras as banning facial recognition technology at second base its decision on ethical concerns the company notes that the technology. Doesn't equally identified people across all genders ethnicities and races. And Google can now predict crowd size on your commute. Google map update shows whether bus subway or train will be crowded is similar to the way maps predicts crowd levels that stores and restaurants that features available for android and IOS. And finally forget the bad reputation. It appears social media is actually good for your mental health. A new study says. 63%. Of social media users are less likely to be depressed and anxious compared to those who don't use social media we liked the good comments not the negative ones. Right sugar tech bytes you think you have a great day.

