Transcript for Twitter bans all political ads

In today's tech bytes Twitter is banning all political app. Reuters the CEO says social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in the spreading misleading messages the new policy starts on November 22. FaceBook continues to face criticism for not fact checking or removing political ads Spotify is launching a new app just for kids. On a bike kids offers tracks carefully cure rated Q exclude. Foul language at any references to violence it will include Disney soundtracks and children's stories for younger kids. It artists like Taylor Swift for older kids. And a motivational speaker is already waiting to Halloween for using the high tech world of Pixar it is costing Josh Sundquist this. There's an anti TN incorporates his disability into his constant every year this year he dressed as the iconic. Pixar lamp. That is an lanes.

