Transcript for Twitter to delete accounts that haven’t been used in 6 months

At today's big fights Twitter getting ready to clean house two weeks from today the company will start deleting accounts that avenues of more than six months. There's already been informing users they could lose their house whole process will take several months. And a new study says people and Britain alone since 64 million unnecessary emails every day. Searchers say send even storing all that email takes so much electricity that is bad for the environment that claimant every Britain -- sent. One last email per day would save 60000 tons of carbon every year O filing a new lot of as the pots from Williams-Sonoma. May be the perfect gift for Star Wars fan. There does not India sealed like Archie DT U2 -- Darth Vader and other famous characters they come with Star Wars inspired recipes including what's called Charlie's chili. And our debaters beef Stew or Luke I am your shaft goes your tech right.

