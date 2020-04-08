Transcript for Twitter says it’s facing a fine for privacy violations

In today's tech finds Twitter says it is facing a quarter billion dollar fine for privacy violations the FTC is looking into whether Twitter. Used phone numbers and emails to target ads. That would violate a twenty love an agreement in which Twitter agreed to better protect the privacy of its users. President drop is bound to shut down tick talk in the U plus. Allows Microsoft or another American company buys the US arm of the operation by September 15. The president citing security concerns with ticked comes Chinese based parent company Microsoft has confirmed that talks are underway. And Spiderman is joining marvels of vendors game but only on PlayStation hell of your next year. But not for windows PC and Xbox users the makers of the avengers haven't satisfied it will be permanent character. He's RD exclusive. To two other PlayStation games and those cars have but it's.

