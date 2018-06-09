Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse

The company said Jones won't be able to create new accounts on Twitter or take over any existing ones.
0:24 | 09/06/18

Transcript for Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse

