Transcript for Twitter's new experiment in fighting misinformation

In today's tech bytes footers you experience and fighting miss information the site is working on a new feature called bird watch. Which allows users to attach a note to a misleading tweet. Bird watchers thought to be in early development and it's not expected to be released before the election. And apple is suing a former recycling partner in Canada for allegedly not doing its job apple claims the recycling company. Actually resold more than 100000. Iphones ipads. And apple watches that it was supposed to destroy the recycling firm denies wrongdoing. Finally some high tech help for Harris the -- he was left alone and a sanctuary in England when his partner died. So keepers set up a fake dating site firm called. Fishing for love. After some publicity and others thanks very got in touch of terrorists is going to live for the new meat there. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

