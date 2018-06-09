Transcript for Uber CEO says flying Ubers will be possible in '5 to 10 years'

How far away are we from east scooters. Being more prevalent on the street the United States that Hoover cars. I think we're a couple of years at least from bad if not more. What we're gonna be neutral about us ultimately we want to get to the solution that's best for the consumer and also best for the city. Are we still only a handful of years away from flying taxis flying movers depends on what you define as a handful if you say five to ten yes. So we will have in five to ten years flying Hoover's I believe so where we have a group took over elevate. That's working on this technology with new battery technology multiple brokers etc. that investment going into the space within five to ten years this is going to be a business that's commercialized and we want to commercialize it for the masses we don't want this to be an elite product number is about availability for everyone and affordability for everyone that's our focus than within five to ten years I think we're gonna get there. Autonomous cars also five to ten years autonomous cars and hopefully then autonomous flying cars as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.