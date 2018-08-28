Transcript for Uber partners with Toyota to build self-driving cars

SpaceX vice who work picking up some help Ford's plan to add self driving cars to its fleet the companies teaming up with Toyota eight up 500 million dollar deal. Scaled back its work on self driving cars after one of its cars hit and killed an Arizona woman in March. Tenet now joins Volvo and Dimon learned working with who were on self driving cars. Bubble likely our first look at Google the newest phone. Bloomberg recurrence of the pixel three pixel three XL will be unveiled on October night. And ugly shoes apparently are a big trend on the web. Aren't they Ali according to old friends there just aren't that seekers at dad issue is that jumped more than 600%. This summer Penders says he. About 730%. Since January but they don't come with a bloated price tag a lot of them over 1000. Dollars but designer Owens. Visit our brightest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.