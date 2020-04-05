Transcript for Uber will soon require both driver and passengers to wear a mask or face covering

At today's tech bikes Hoover is putting new health safety rules in place the company will soon require both drivers and passengers to Wear a mask for base covering during trips. That policy is expected to be a place in the next few weeks. Without sharing details Hooper says it is working on technology to detect whether drivers are abiding by the Dumas school. Parents are realizing just how much they've forgotten since they were in school as they help their kids with school work they're hitting Goebel with questions like how to do fractions. What is an adverse searchers are also story for history geography biology. In today's Google doodle celebrates teachers the image marks the start of teacher appreciation week Gould says searching. The words how to think a teacher tripled Blogspot. This one would affect them to say thank you build your tech bytes.

