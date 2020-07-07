Transcript for The US may ban TikTok over privacy concerns

In today's tech vice secretary of state Mike Pompeo says the US is looking at banning tick tock. In other Chinese social media apps over privacy concerns Pompeo said he wouldn't recommend downloading tick tock unless you quote. Want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party tick tock is the second most downloaded app in the world behind soon. Hamilton was a big hit for our parent company Disney's streaming service it debuted Friday and Disney plus downloads were up 74%. Through the holiday weekend. Sony's he wearable air conditioner is on the market. Radeon a pocket is. Attacks with special shirt and extends down your back just below that back it promises to cool you off by more than twenty degrees by benching warm air away from your body. It sells for about 130 dollars that your tech bytes have a great day.

