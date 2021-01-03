Transcript for Verizon advises to turn off 5G for battery saving

Today's tech vice Verizon's battery saving advice the carrier we get that if your batteries are draining faster than normal. Just wish to LTE essentially turning off five G access to your phone. We raise questions because Verizon spent 45 billion dollars to launch the next generation network last year. FaceBook gets rolling out of new experimental at first fiery rappers the new app call bars it's being compared to tick tock. Users can write record and share their own wraps. Using professional beats and visual effects videos can be up to sixty seconds long. Finally zoom fatigue explain at Stanford researcher says there are four main reasons why costs that video conferencing. Can be taxing and one main reason is the unnatural amount of eye contact during a call recommends using a smaller zoom window reducing force for years. Does your tech bikes have a great day.

