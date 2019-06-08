Transcript for Viral Facebook event 'Storm Area 51' has been taken down

In today's tech bytes the viral FaceBook you've been called storm area 51. Has now been taken down through bad area 51 is located in a class by military base in Nevada where conspiracy there's believe UFOs are capped. FaceBook says the post set up as a joke as a violation of community standards more than two million people signed up for the event I guess they can't stop them all. I Japanese sect company has unveiled a passenger drone. On wall any seats battery power quad. Actor rose about ten feet off the ground during this demo near Tokyo one official says the goal is to relieve traffic on the ground. They hope to start mass production in 20/20 six. An Audi says it's coming out west and new kind of electric scooter. Expect to pay about 2200. Dollars and again when the insect bite anyone.

