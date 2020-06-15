Transcript for Walmart in Arkansas will feature only 'self-checkout' lines

At today's tech five to pick taxed at Wal-Mart store in Arkansas feature only self check outlines Wal-Mart hosts will be there to help out just in case. And if things go smoothly the system will be implemented in other stores. The hotel industry is preparing to launch new. Apps aimed at making your State's tax list as possible the goal is to allow guests to use their cell phones to control the television temperature and other hotel room features. They say electronic platforms will quickly become the new normal. Finally stamps August teamed up with South Korean superstars BT asked. On the Smartphone the K pop groups galaxy past when he plots have the purple exterior but the BTF logo on the back. Anyone ordering the phone won't get a special deal on Maxine DT at inspired ear buds. The army those fans they'll be happy busier tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.