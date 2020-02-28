Walmart takes on Amazon Prime

More
Plus, Panera launches unlimited-coffee subscription, and Lucy the Elephant is listed on Airbnb.
0:50 | 02/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Walmart takes on Amazon Prime

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Plus, Panera launches unlimited-coffee subscription, and Lucy the Elephant is listed on Airbnb.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"69280022","title":"Walmart takes on Amazon Prime","url":"/Technology/video/walmart-takes-amazon-prime-69280022"}