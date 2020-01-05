Transcript for Walmart's new express delivery option

At today's tech bytes Wal-Mart launches a new shopping service is called express delivery which promises to deliver items to customers' homes. And less than two hours the service cost an extra ten dollars on top. The typical delivery charges. An apple CEO Tim Cook says a few apple stores could reopen in the US in the first half of this month. Success decisions to reopen. We made city by city depending on local circumstances. Apple closed its US locations in March as the virus spread. And the FDA has approved a new battle later developed by NASA the space agency says its machine. Called vital can be built faster than traditional violators. NASA devices are only intended to lasts a few months so they would replace the more durable hospital models. Those are tech bytes have a great weekend.

