Transcript for Warner Bros. to release all 2021 slated films on HBO Max same day as in theaters

In today's set by its Warner Bros. shakes up Hollywood's the studio says it will release all of its movies next year streaming on atrial Max. On the same day they debut in theaters Warner Bros. says for now the plan is limited to 20/20 one because it's unclear when movie going will return to normal. A private company has unveiled the world's biggest around the eighty foot unmanned aircraft weeks 55. Thousand pounds it's designed to drop a rocket in mid air that launches small satellites into space. Tis the season for the ugly holiday sweater and Microsoft's version is the hottest one around but good luck trying to find that it sold out faster than the latest Xbox. The proceeds will go to girls who Cody charity working to get more women into computer science hopefully it will make them Microsoft startup sound as well those are tec bike. And a great day.

