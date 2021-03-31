-
Now Playing: T-Mobile cancels T-Vision bundle service
-
Now Playing: New migrant caravan heads toward US
-
Now Playing: COVID safety precautions ahead of baseball’s opening day
-
Now Playing: Congressman under investigation, claims extortion plot
-
Now Playing: Testy testimony in Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: ‘Real Housewives’ star arrested
-
Now Playing: UCLA gymnasts Nia Dennis, Margzetta Frazier bring Black excellence to the floor
-
Now Playing: WNBA star Renee Montgomery on leaving basketball to fight for social change
-
Now Playing: How Black sports in film have made important social statements
-
Now Playing: In the kitchen with Black sports journalists Maria Taylor, Lisa Salters, Marc Spears
-
Now Playing: Viral UCLA gymnasts on celebrating Black excellence and inspiring the next generation
-
Now Playing: WNBA star Renee Montgomery on sitting out season to fight for equitable change
-
Now Playing: Basketball stars Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony talk line between sports and activism
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
-
Now Playing: NASA’s trailblazing female spacewalk duo
-
Now Playing: Defense expert talks Chauvin trial, says crowd reaction is evidence for prosecutors
-
Now Playing: Why migrants are fleeing Guatemala
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 30, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: US church membership falls below 50% for 1st time