The company will hide dislike counts from public view to help prevent targeted harassment campaigns
In today's tech bytes YouTube is testing in major change to its video rating system the company will hide disliked counts from public view during the experiment. It's to help prevent targeted harassment campaigns but dislike button will still be visible but only creators will see that tallies. Linkedin is jumping in on these social audio bandwagon the company will test a new feature that similar to the app clubhouse went in says it's feature will be connected to users professional identity not just a soulful profile. Testing is expected to start soon. And changes are coming to new directions in Google Maps new features include a live view with augmented reality function to help users get around airport terminals and other indoor locations we have to do is point your camera and arrows or icons will meet you where you want to go. Those are your tech bytes have a great day.

