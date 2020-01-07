Transcript for YouTube TV raises subscription price

In today's tech bytes YouTube TV gets more expensive the TV subscription service this has raised fifteen dollars per month to 65 dollars. YouTube's parent company schools as the price reflects the rising cost of content. There with a ten dollar per month hike last April. And since Thursday each finger about new high tech glove identified letters words and braves as. And American sign language signals from those sensors are translated into speech using a Smartphone app. It's designers at UCLA say they're prototype recognizes more than 650 times. Finally tick tock is ranked in the top 100 most valuable global brands for the first time. The video sharing social network has the highest ranked new entry at number 79 but the value of nearly seventeen billion dollars. Its success is linked to people spending more time online during lockdown. Those are tech bytes.

