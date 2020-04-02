Transcript for YouTube’s advertising revenue exceeds $15 billion

Since today's tech finds all of those videos on YouTube are producing lots of cash according to YouTube the site generated more than fifteen billion dollars an ad revenue last year alone it's the first time YouTube is revealed figures from fat the fifteen billion dollars doesn't include revenue from other sources. Jennifer Lopez and secure and did not get paid for their Super Bowl for. Performance surveyed are streaming sales for the music they performed at halftime spiked more than 1000%. Spotify festive songs street eight billion times. Total since the performance. Finally a prank that created a virtual traffic jam an artist pulled off a wagon full of Smartphones through the streets of Germany and all those phone a Google Maps operating which tripped the app into believing that they were all are just moving slowly. Technology. Not pool. Hackers are tech bikes have a wonderful day.

