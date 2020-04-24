Zoom aims to eliminate ‘zoombombing’

More
The popular video conferencing service is rolling out an upgrade allowing participants to quickly report or remove someone from a meeting.
1:00 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zoom aims to eliminate ‘zoombombing’
The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The popular video conferencing service is rolling out an upgrade allowing participants to quickly report or remove someone from a meeting. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70333610","title":"Zoom aims to eliminate ‘zoombombing’","url":"/Technology/video/zoom-aims-eliminate-zoombombing-70333610"}