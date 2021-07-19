Transcript for Zoom buys cloud call center company Five9

In today's tech bytes Xoom is making its first multi billion dollar deal after surging during the pandemic. The company announced that its acquired 59 for fourteen point seven billion dollars in stock. 59 is a cloud based customer service software provider that could help the company expand beyond video chat. FaceBook is rolling out with new abode geez we sound the images appropriately named sound load she's allow you to send short clips in a messenger chat. Choices include clapping and drum rolls users will also be able to send audio clips the goal is to act greater expression to messages. Finally the voices of Shaquille O'Neal and Melissa McCarthy are now available on Alexa device it's after buying in you can say hey Schatzker. Hey Melissa to hear a joke a story or even the local weather in their voices. He Shaq play ABC news does your tech bytes have a great day.

