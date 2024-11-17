1-on-1 with Elissa Slotkin

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., on “This Week.”

November 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live