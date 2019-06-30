1-on-1 with 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders

More
On "This Week" George Stephanopoulos interviews 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Medicare for all, the debates, his student debt plan and more.
8:09 | 06/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:09","description":"On \"This Week\" George Stephanopoulos interviews 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Medicare for all, the debates, his student debt plan and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"64045633","title":"1-on-1 with 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders","url":"/ThisWeek/video/2020-candidate-sen-bernie-sanders-64045633"}