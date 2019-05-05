Transcript for 1-on-1 with 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders

Senator Sanders thank you for joining us are to be with you so you announce you running about two and a half months ago you've been out on the trail what are you hearing from voters what what. Issues are can innovate this race. I'll play what I think I think there is a profound. Anger it corporate greed. Pharmaceutical companies make billions in profits of one out of five Americans cannot afford the medicine they need. Insurance companies pay their CEOs outrageous levels of compensation you have 34 million people who have no health insurance many people cannot. All afford the deductibles and nickel payments when they go to the dock them. Fossil fuel industry makes billions of profits while the Detroit of the planet. Wall Street makes profits in the charging people 17%. Interest rates on the credit cards I think people see the rich getting much much richer. And the level of income and wealth inequality. Increasingly. Dangerous. Operable moral perspective and from an expert. A country sought Joseph Biden say that he is the most progressive community it is three. Joseph is a good friend. But it would packed show. Joseph voted for the war in Iraq Howard led the effort against the bill voted for. Now after from the public regulation trade agreements with trying let the applicants that. But Joseph what voted for the deregulation of wharf group board voted against that. You know I think if you looked at Joe's record and look at Margaret. I don't think there's no question about with us you famously said Hillary Clinton last page. I disagree with Hillary Clinton virtually every. Which you say the same thing about a lot of citizens early in the campaign. What would put you know Bible. We'll I disagree. With many of the votes that he Caspian I voted very. Different ways. Items that off. War. The right of people who have helped him because they're Americans that if but that's Joe's position wolf. Very strong. The fact that it is not right bird that reed family's home more wealth from the bottom half of the American people. So we don't we'll see what I do want to think about them. He is the life hope on the democratic solid. That what the campaign is about use a discussion of issues not personal attacks it was a front woman enormity the of the candidates out there and by the way. I think I can feel safe to say. That no matter who the candidate is real or going to come together to the people's thing for president in modern American history and others don't. 01 of those issues obviously as your proposal for Medicare for all. Biden says that he would like to see it worked for mental approach fix obamacare provide. A Medicare option for anybody would allow people still have some of private. Health insurance if they want want it to an approach that a Playboy because the system. Is truly. All we have 34 million people with no hope for even more or under. The drug companies are ripping us off every day charging us the highest prices in the world. And yet at the end the war will let them than we are spending twice as much per capita on health care is that the people of any of the country. That is a situation that really cannot be defended you can spend so much money and gets a little value. Medicare right now it is the most popular drug program in the country but currently applies to people 65 units of age or older. All that I wanna do is expand Medicare over four year period. The cover every man woman child in this country it will save the average American and significant amount of money. Give them freedom of choice with a group bought the doctor or hospital would wanna go and substantially over the course of what's that you would eliminate. Private health pictures Walt basic needs yes so what what do you say to the firefighters. Who has that health. Plan that they like. And it doesn't want to give up that what I would say is there are and the millions of people everything you think there oak tree. They may leave their draw their way in the give them and do sort of policies the company. A law and what I would say is that if you want stability. If you want. That a program a more comprehensive. With no deductibles with the local things. With no premiums which of course you'll then be less support Medicare but a 180 million or so people have prime but it review panel that the but the only difference alright look we are taking on. The insurance companies than with economical. Thing you know they formed the organization they're gonna spend tens and tens of millions of dolls trying to frighten the American people. The only difference that people will sleep. In a Medicare for all supposed to unite to help though the guy who runs UnitedHealth like being made 83 million dollars in profits last. A done in profits when impersonal and isolation. He doesn't look like Medicare Walken of the slip of the Daiwa's head of it. But a deal together with CBS the merger made 500 million dollars for the merger he does not like medic careful I got it. What for the average American the only difference you will see is a change your call it mostly Medicare rather than. The united helped of course but there are some tradeoffs and I mean are people going to be able to see the doctor if you Garrett did make that guarantee absolute like Obama you'll feel the senior QQB of the keep your doctor absolutely look the truth is right now you're only in truth. Plan. That the buck that you really like it's not on that network. You cannot see the book but you want and in many cases on that the current plan. On their Medicare for all freedom force. With regard to any doctor any we want to. What whatever but I want to see doctor Sanders. That's what what were people that have the same problem they're that I have a third some tradeoffs. But that's what long you're never really popular. Book every although major country on earth. In one form or no vote. At the national health care plan. In every instance they all fall less expensive that is the case right now so. If you have a popular doctor right now on your current policy debate that you'll while the got him. But under Medicare for all. Freedom of towards ought to boxes with about a possible some experts legal prescription for what we cannot but think that back we cannot explain it Siskel. In which the course the hope it continues the soul and we've spent so what's more than any of the country and by the way how health care outcomes. Terms of life expectancy. In terms of the of the many diseases it's not particularly good commitment of the trees. So are we have more economic numbers came out this week unemployment rate look at the the headline. Yeah you know jobless rate hits a fifty year low. Some unemployment is down it for the first time and while we're actually seeing wage growth. Donald Trump the one area that he has a a solid approval rating is on his handling of the economy 56%. Does does present a trump deserve some credit for the fact that the economy untrue and I'd like mortal measures used to doing quite well. Economy is doing well. And I'm Troy don't have to give trumpet from Purdue take all the credit that he what was referral from the is that what you're looking at this year read. From the wolf record. They. In Germany unemployment rate is what would that is the United States in Japan it's what was it that many of the countries that thing where Devoe when rates. I do not believe that prompts massive tax breaks we'll billion as it is the course of the good comic book you talk about who come and follow me around your point. Walked to the workers who are making. Nine dollars and know what and all of walked to the elderly people what their prescription drugs the mothers who what. To send their kids through a quality trial they'll go with what's it's like the truth is. That half of the people in this country today despite the build. A living paycheck the picture in millions of people working with Rachel just to put food on the so. Unemployment is low but that does not mean that what millions of working because they are not shortly. Sorting economic plan who pays taxes and obviously that the leaders of the gators put welts that it would set a different policies but basically when you. The top 1% in America. Owning more wealth from the bottom 92%. When the very very Rick for becoming phenomenally rich into an incredibly well. When you have companies like Amazon you know which I was on paid in taxes Lithia owned by the wealthiest guy in the world. They zero in federal income taxes that some things. So yes we would pay more days this is gonna pay more but who else will drove on to somebody making. A 100000 dollar Philly if there thousand dollars here anymore. If only hours and gains for example we are going to expand benefits on Social Security. And we're gonna do that. Why raising taxes lifting the cap. Right on people making 250000. Dollars we've certainly gonna raise corporate taxes and do away with these tax havens. Whereas the wealthy and logged corporations both they and their money in the came. So look at a time of massive income and wealth and equality with the average American worker that this is incredible. Is making a few cents an old war that he or she did 43 years ago. While people on top of doing incredibly well. We're gonna ask the people out but we're just a good book but where well play well look we doubled multiple it depends on what to look if we have a corporate pacts will work and that we have a personal income tax last campaign we booked but that you 2%. A law so there will be multiple ways but at the end of the day. We all gonna fight for more income and wealth inequality this country needs rebuild its infrastructure. We need to make public colleges and universities which should free and we cannot thinking. This grotesque level of income and wealth inequality that leaves us so. I want to ask you about the at the state of the race when I interviewed you at the very beginning of the last campaign. You said you were the underdog and nobody disputed. Which now looks like a front runner. Look this is going to be a volatile race when they'll be ahead one day I will be because he got when he. Candidates many of them very good and serious. Candidates and all like and so it. Is that we here in Iowa today we're going to be in South Carolina soon we're going to be in the Hampshire. We'll work and is thought if we can wouldn't talk about the real issues facing working people to do the best that we can. And hopefully the results will be. Last time around you said that you were the only candidate in the race will it take on the billionaire class. Is that true well I think Elizabeth Warren is very Woodson of a go in my view but to from the balloons Elizabeth this about you the truth. Why are you a better choice for progress that was before. But all the votes for pollution you have to you have probably won't go with it yup but I don't know. Amid but does this from the mine she's serious candidate she's a good candidate we have differences we real. Look at what assortment. Biden has called himself and Obama Biden Democrat with which you. Embrace that rules you know Barack Obama. What they're very very good president. What grade would you give. Barack Obama look compared to the valuable White House not devoted plus with the. Three you've you've talked about some deep structural changes to American life you know certainly regards to health care the tax system. Paul Krugman in the in the New York Times wrote. Sanders appears to live in an imaginary future were popular a popular title wave washes away all political obstacles. How do you how do you actually get this stuff don't I mean what one little look. If you look at the history of real change. Workers' rights. Formation of unions. A look at the civil rights movement look at the women's movement look at the game but you aren't available but none of that stuff. Came from the congress or president thinks it always comes from the bottom on up. I believe for example in the global well Medicare or. This is that human rights struggle but millions of people what Stanley Cup and my people that it will be entrance. And the drug. I hope with fuel outrageous profits we aren't my hope that hope here is that human I want you to get the best. Health care that you if you had I don't wanna go bankrupt because I happen in the end in hospital. Which lets you believe the gold is who probably millions of Americans around and progressive agenda we have that agenda. And to take on the very hopeful specialist with what I put the book of fossil fuel insurance companies that Republicans Wall Street what you think. That one person alone. Can take a Wall Street looked may be nice guys stop you've read topical humor compete it doesn't happen. So what this campaign is about is what we all the political revolution. It's called us not me it's bringing people with slim and fight for the kind of nation we must become. So I spoke recently Jim Messina who was the campaign manager for Barack Obama for reelection it went well work what corporate the be the architect who does he doesn't lot of clients but Jim Messina was the architect. Of Obama's reelection victory and I asked him if you could be. Donald Trump and he told me flatly no did he said Bernie Sanders cannot. He's well John sooner this work for a think these. Conservative audience in England. The theaters and if you we just as easily the only one said that went off other Democrats we are taking let me just conclude that. Part of that the stuff we did holding you may have seen couple weeks before but polls where reverend reputable. We were beating trial substantially. In Pennsylvania. In Wisconsin and and in fact I think the way to be true. It is who walk about these issues. That working people fuel Bo. Feel strongly about and to expose the fact that I'm appropriate so we'll. Here's a guy who promise. Workers that he would provide health care to everybody that he wouldn't cut Medicare wouldn't cut Medicaid. Wouldn't collect social security and he's doing exactly the opposite I think I am. The strongest candidate. Do just drops to one audience and certainly he wants to Ronan Republicans want to against socialist. Of them. It's time for you to disavow that that label I mean given that look you know the problem is television and you thought would be. That described in depth what we mean. When Social Security was created. What did the Republicans will also force when Medicare was created what of the cold again. Medicaid with created any time you do things for the people and stand off. Ought to be what the and hopeful you'll be label this and he'll. All of this isn't label you'd all of the issues that we have talked about raising the minimum wage to a living way. Guaranteeing health care for all people. Making public colleges and universities which can read news or ideas that one former noble or in fact supported white the American. So it is talking about democratic socialism you'll often pointed to countries like Denmark and says that's kind of the models. It and you've acknowledged that Denmark. Taxes are a lot higher in Denmark. And indeed your words you said Wald is difficult to become very rich in Denmark no one is allowed to be pour. So is that you're goal for America where no one is allowed to before but it's also difficult to become real not look real. Always gonna have retreat. But it is insane and protests. That briefing please what well from the book. But the top one person. And what about. The 49 but that only those who 1% but we want companies to be profitable. That's good but we don't want CEOs make records on what that workers make. And I think you see that in many countries including candidate won a vibrant economy while working. And the children we have the highest rate of trial that while people with any major countries that are yet when he percent of elderly people living on Social Security benefits of less than thirteen thousand. This is the richest country in the history of the world we can and must do that as a. So I've heard from several of your opponents talk about the need for a new generation of leadership. So what do you say to those who say you've been in Washington for 29 years it. You've you've you've fought for these issues but your time is past its time for a new generation of. Is what the voters with. I mean our it will not criticized by opponents without having a whole lot of experience. That would be wrong but the voters the slight. You know I was the mayor. If successful later very youthful we've aisles that's. Robbery. In the senate and I'm. That in the campaign last giving that you public so. We hope transformed. The debate in America. You know what I talked about a fifteen dollar an hour minimum wage you coveted for years ago that with the radical it was extreme. Today six states have already passed that I suspect you what's else will pass the funerals and it in the next month. So like he is that we what what transformed the discussion in America we thought of that debate. I want it in that discussion and hate those ideas and points. So before ago want to ask you about the news overnight. North Korea has now launched would appear to be a series of missile tests. President Sanders how'd president Sanders handle that situation you know this is one area where we weren't. I think the audit bureau of sitting down with him Jong Hoon is the right thing to do it is very very difficult. But clearly they are a threat for the planet they isolated them Bulger. Laws and we have to stuck to do everything we and China. And the people Pacific rim but is much pressure on. North Korea and they keep me. That they cannot continue to be despondency. So so how would you respond to you get the call them overnight that they've just done so lots of this house is not a person doesn't they it its first in awhile though yup it is. And I think we've just got to put all of the pressure that we can loan them economic and we have flood nearly 30000 troops in South Korea had tens of thousands troops it's the in the pre war. How we trip should be well I think in the accident comedy troupe should be but this is what I do believe. I believe we've got to in the end with what some by the way very proud of the fact. We pass in the US senate. For the first time. In and went on what Reuters war which was the war in Yemen. Calls it war powers act yes on the war for fun that was successfully used in 45 years. So my own view is that you know we have been in Afghanistan what you won't. And I think we have got to be very judicious about where we put. Young men women and OK lightning round and he loved those lightly around a few quick last once look at. In her lifetime. Which president. If you admired the most to you can't say FDR as you were up. Four years old when when that story so in your lifetime the presence that you observed it was the best present. I think. Lyndon Johnson reflected the credit that you deserved for his domestic agenda Vietnam with this terrible. But I think on domestic issues of entry through the law but they. Cory Booker says he will be able woman is letting me it we make the simplest I would divert through the grief for so called. I think it's premature peaceably. Make that but you can't give us your short. Do you favor addicts it's the Supreme Court. Do you favor doing away with Electoral College. I think when you the guy in the White House right now who. Received three million votes less than his opponent something's ultimately. Which you end the filibuster so. Solid know what would not convert the senate and for the House of Representatives bought I would. The man who will both look reform. And also. Would be prepared to use the budget reasons the profits when this. Federal Aurora guy said a while back that he would not only oppose new wall in the Mexican border. But he would tear down existing law which its budgetary damage that I would have to think -- look at what is but certainly him vigorously oppose. From idea of spending billions vote for a lot better ways what security. OK last question who's going to win RO ops. Well welcome to speculate we did pretty well lastly we basically polite with Hillary Clinton got within three tenths. But the electrically about here of the boy we're gonna work an odd that I hope we built our rights and understand thank you talking to us appreciate your time a thank you.

