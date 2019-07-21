Transcript for ABC News Archives: Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago

Before we go, a dip back into the archives a moment of history 50 years ago when Neil Armstrong and buzz aldrin set foot on the moon. Here's frank Reynolds. ABC news presents the flight of Apollo 11. Good day from ABC space headquarters in New York. It's July 20th, 1969. A man is about to land on the moon. We'll be here from now on for what will be a truly historic time. In the life of our country and the existence of mankind. Eagle Houston. We're now in the approach phase, everything looking good. Houston, you're go for over. 70. 200 feet. 4 1/2 down. 5 1/2 down. 2 1/2 down. Okay, engine stop. We copy you down, eagle. Houston, the eagle has landed. Roger. We copy you on the ground. You got a bunch of guys about to turn blue, we're breathing again. Thanks a lot. I'm going to step off now. That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. It occurs to me that great men do great things and make them seem ordinary, and maybe that's what makes them so great. Wow. I think I'm the only one at this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.