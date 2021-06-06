Transcript for 'American democracy does not belong to Silicon Valley': Facebook executive Nick Clegg

Facebook on Friday that president trump will be suspended for at least two years, punishment for his provocation of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump addressed the ban when he returned to the political stage in North Carolina last night. Zuckerberg, another beauty. They say they may allow me back in two years. I'm not -- I'm not too interested in that. They may allow me back in two years. We got to stop that. We can't let it happen. So unfair. They're shutting down an entire group -- not just me, they're shutting down the voice of a tremendously powerful -- in my opinion a much more powerful and much larger group. Let's get a response from Facebook's vice president for global affairs Nick clegg. Nick, thank you for joining us this morning. You heard president trump there. What's your response? Well, look, of course we understand that making a decision like this is controversial. It is shouted out from both sides from those people who feel Donald Trump should be back on the platform immediately and those who say he should be banned forever. Our job is not to take the decisions with an eye to which side of the political aisle is going to agree or disagree with us, but to do so in a way that is fair, transparent and proportionate in line with our rules and crucially is responsive to the comments and criticisms that Facebook received when we first suspended Donald Trump from Facebook from the independent oversight board, who said about a month ago, when looking at this case, they said, look, Facebook was right to suspend Donald Trump because of the exceptional, very grave circumstances in early January on the capitol, but Facebook was wrong to do so in an indefinite way, open ended way, and that we needed to come up with clearer due process, clearer standards, clearer penalties, which we have now done. We have now set out what penalties would apply to what I hope will remain these very rare cases where a public individual uses our apps and services to say things in a way which foments or in his case praises rioters who were involved in violence ongoing at that very time. And we now laid out those penalties and explained why we think in this particular case the most severe penalty is that's a two-year penalty. The timetable I should stress starts from early January, so expires in January of 2023. And I -- you know, I don't -- for Donald Trump, of course we don't expect him to welcome that decision. We do hope, though, that reasonable observers will believe that we are acting as reasonably and proportionately as we can in these very difficult circumstances. You focused on the comments encouraging the rioters on January of 6th. What about the lies, the president repeated a series of those again last night. If the president gave the speech he gave last night in January 2023 would the suspension be extended? It is very difficult for me to make hypothetical judgments. And I haven't heard the full speech. What I can say is that we have a whole, you know, range of tools that we use to deal with misinformation, so we work with fact checkers around the world and demote and label content whether it is claims about elections or indeed false claims about anything else, which is then clearly labeled for our users so they can see that independent fact checkers said this is false or partly false or missing context. So that is something we would apply to people who are not, you know, in active office, not pursuing office as candidates in politics. That is a system which applies to everybody else. And would apply in Donald Trump's case as long as he's no longer a candidate. There is action we take on this information. I got to be very clear. We don't -- I don't think anybody wants a private company like Facebook to be vetting everything that people say on social media for its precise accuracy. And then booting people off the platform if what they say is inaccurate. We can explain to users that independent fact checkers might find something to be inaccurate. I don't think they want Facebook to be the truth -- The bright red line is encouraging violence, not spreading lies. Yeah. Yeah. We got very clear rules, community standards. Everybody can go online to see them. You cannot -- doesn't matter who you are, the pope, the queen of England, the president of the United States, you cannot use our services, I hope most people think this is reasonable, to aid, abet, foment, praise acts of violence. That's something we don't want on social media. The vast majority of contest on Facebook is innocent content. It is barbecues, bar mitzvahs, babies. Only about 6% of total content actually is related to politics. So the vast majority of reasons that people com on to Facebook is for good, positive, playful reasons. Their kids, their families, their friends, or to run a local business and reach local customers and so on. I think it is right that we should be expected to take action where people and hopefully on the whole rare cases use our apps and services in a way which could lead to real world imminent harm. In your previous answer, is it Facebook's place to be having this kind of power over political speech? And Kara swisher from "The new York Times" raised this question in an op-ed this week, it is obvious we need to discussion whether the decision to live or die online should be in the hands of a corporate executive with no accountability to speak of, all part of a bigger conversation of consolidation of power and what we're going to do to diminish it. Growing calls on the right and the left to break apart -- break Facebook apart. Yeah, I don't think I actually think chopping up a company deals with any of these difficult issues of the role of political speech, incitement to hatred and violence and so on. Doesn't matter whether the company is big or small, those issues will always be there. My own view for what it is worth is the answer is not break up, the answer is regulation. And to that extent I strongly agree with what the commentator said, in the end it is not -- American democracy does not belong to silicon valley. Is belongs to the American people. And the people who should set the rules for how American democracy plays out and where the line should be drawn on what speech is and is not acceptable shouldn't -- exactly shouldn't be private companies. It should be legislators and lawmakers, in D.C. And around the world, answerable to their own people. These are big societal decisions. And, look, in the absence of regulation, in the absence of consensus from lawmakers on where we should draw the line, we have tried our best, we're very open about the community standards we abide by, we created the first of its kind anywhere no other silicon valley company has done that this independent oversight board to hold us to independent account. But all of that, I agree, is an inadequate surrogate for what in the long run we need, which is societal rules set by democratic process, by lawmakers, not by private companies. Nick clegg, thank you for your time this morning.

