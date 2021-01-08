Transcript for 'Every American is going to see a difference' with infrastructure deal: Buttigieg

its effort to encourage more vaccinations, president Biden announced new requirements for federal workers, to be vaccinated or face mandatory testing. Here to discuss all that, plus the bipartisan breakthrough in congress on infrastructure, is transportation secretary Pete buttigieg. Thank you, Mr. Secretary. Let me ask you about this new rule and the pushback we're seeing from a lot of federal employees' unions, unions representing workers including at the department of transportation. One of those unions, the federal law enforcement association, called this new rule a clear violation of civil rights. What do you say to these unions -- and there are several of them -- that are uncomfortable with the new rule and how it came about? This is about protecting it's about setting a good example. To be clear, employees have a choice. Either attest to their vaccination and indicate that's happened or other measures to keep the workplace safe including masking, social distancing, testing. This is a basic safety measure at a time when we see this dangerous variant spreading around our country. Look, we have so many obligations and so many dimensions of employee safety to make sure it's a safe workplace. This is part of that. It's also important for the federal workforce to lead by example. We're asking the whole country to do what it takes to make sure we get beyond this pandemic. This is a very important part of how to do it. I know that this is not part of your purview as the secretary of transportation, not something you're focussed on. There's a lot of outrage over the expiration of the eviction moratorium, the failure of congress to act to renew it, the belated way the white house urged congress to do it. Listen to congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez. Everybody knew this was coming. We were sounding the alarm about this issue. The fact that the statement came out just yesterday is unacceptable. I'm asking you as a member of president Biden's cabinet, did the white house fail on this? Now we have millions of people potentially facing evictions. Let's be clear, the administration has been acting throughout. The president views this as a moral issue, not just a political one. So that's why you've seen, not just the guidance that went out recently to the agencies on steps they can take, but also the work that's been going on from the beginning to get emergency rental assistance out to families. It's out to states, but it's not getting to everybody. The pace has picked up. The last month we have reporting on was more than the previous months. We need to get this emergency assistance out to people so they can stay in their homes. Yes, the president supports movement to extend this, but we're not waiting for that and haven't been. There have been steps at every level using every lever available to this administration throughout and will continue to be. Let's move on to infrastructure. This was a major breakthrough. 17 Republicans voting to begin debate. It hasn't passed yet. A lot of potential obstacles. If this comes together, more than $1 trillion on new infrastructure spending. What will this mean to the average American? Well, every American is going to see a difference. That's one of the reasons why you had this extraordinary sight, something you don't see in today's Washington, which is Republicans and Democrats coming together saying let's do this. Business and labor rarely on the same page, at the table saying let's get this done. We're talking about roads and bridges, ports and airports. We're talking about rail and transit, not to mention the work on water and broadband. There's no county, community, state in this nation that won't see improvements because of this. Just like every part of this country has seen the cost of us invest over the last 10, 20, 40 years the way we should have been. My department stands ready to get to work as soon as we get those dollars once the bill is signed by the president. We have more work to do to make sure everything comes together. The bottom line is we can't remain in 13th place as a country by transportation infrastructure. As we change that, the other thing I want to mention that Americans are going to see is new jobs. Millions of good paying jobs, most available to workers whether they have a college degree or not. That's quite a pitch for this. We heard from Nancy Pelosi that she says she will not take this bill up in the house unless the senate also passes the much larger social infrastructure bill that is opposed -- that all Republicans oppose. Even a couple Democrats aren't supportive. Would that be a mistake for Democrats in the house not to pass this bill unless they can pass this other larger bill? Isn't this good in and of itself on its own? We believe in both packages and we believe in each package. The president has made clear he supports them both and looks forward to signing both. I don't want to give up on the idea that at least some Republicans could vote for the second bill too. I mean, what's taking shape on what's called the human infrastructure side, maybe they don't want to call it human infrastructure, fine. They can for call it whatever they like. Cutting child poverty in half, making sure Americans can have paid family leave so we're not the only country in the world that lacks that, why can't at least a few Republicans vote for that? We'll keep pushing on that end. Can I -- We've seen success on the physical infrastructure. I understand. Can I ask you a yes or no question? Should congress pass this even if it's the only infrastructure bill that is passed. Should this basically be held up unless you get both? We think congress should pass both and the president looks forward to signing both. Not quite an answer, but we tried. Secretary buttigieg, thank you for joining us.

