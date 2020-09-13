Transcript for 'Americans want to get their lives back': Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller

Just over seven weeks to Election Day and the voting has already begun in the battleground state of North Carolina. Georgia in Minnesota start this week in an election that will break new records for early voting and vote by mail. And with the day's ticking by president trump still fighting evil behind dealing with the fallout from those explosive Bob Woodward tapes. Our brand new poll with hips those indicates is taking the tall on the president. 65% of Americans now disapprove of how the president has handled the pandemic. 67%. Think he acted too slowly. Less than one out of three trust would tribe says about the pandemic compared to 51% who trust Joseph Biden. I think that's straight to the trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller joins as when Jason welcome back. To this week those are some pretty harsh judgments about how the president's handling this crisis how you turn around. Well George good morning and thank you for having me what you didn't mention is that Americans very much trust president trump to help us recover. With the economy and Americans also believe the president trump is the one who's best positioned. To lead us to a vaccine something that president trump ugly will deliver this calendar year in a return to normal in 20/20 one. But George what everything I got to point out that we didn't hear from in the intro. There is a reason why Bernie Sanders and other Democrats are so concerned about Joseph Biden at the lack of enthusiasm with his candidacy last night I was with president trump in northern Nevada and what we saw where thousands of enthusiastic people and listen to this George. Over 20%. Of the people who are at that event didn't even vote in 2016. That's why our internal numbers show us actually winning Nevada Phil very well positioned it's another blue state we're gonna foot this year. And mass amounts corners about apple what do you make of the criticism that some people are showing up at those rallies without masks. We takes safety very seriously George that's what people are given masks when they come in if they don't already album. We do temperature checks we have plenty of hands sanitize or we encourage people very strongly to Wear the masks. And this is something the president trump takes very seriously and we're good to see a lot of folks they're taking our direction here as. We approach 200000. Deaths from the pandemic the president's new refrain is we're rounding the corner. On the virus here's what doctor fact he said about that on Friday. I'm I'm sorry that I have to disagree with that because. If you look at that thing that you just mentioned the statistics. They are disturbingly you know what we know we're plateauing. At around 40000 cases. A day and it gets or around a thousand. So is the president still downplaying the severity of the virus. Not at all but I think the president is accurately saying that Americans are starting to safely and responsibly reopen. All around the country people want to get back to work they want to get back to school they want life to return to normal where we see football coming back. Southern NFL start on Thursday we saw some college football yesterday and more pro football today Americans want to get their lives back and this is a key differential George between president trump and Joseph Biden. Joseph Biden I think once or were still locked in their basement forever present trump. What's to be safe responsible get us back open this is the key one of the key contrast in this race. What what evidence you haven't had vice president I don't want him to stay locked in their basements forever. Well very simply when he was asked if he was shut down the economy in January he said yes. He said of the experts don't at a Shia Arabs and how well and and that's that's exactly what I said George is if the scientists wanted to shut it out he hasn't said who these scientists are even doctor Farrell she hasn't said it would shut it down that's not something that we need to do what we need is to safely and responsibly move forward in developing this vaccine is is absolutely critical I think it's very dangerous that Biden Kabul Harris are both trying to throw these anti facts or type writer casting doubt. Over a vaccine would look all of the vaccine makers have come out and made it very. Very clear it's going to be driven by the experts it's going to be approved by the experts and that's why were women had with operation work speed the president trump is put an action. Eight different vaccines that are currently in the works we're gonna get America back to normal we're gonna defeat this virus George. Well I mean everybody hopes that we have the vaccine tomorrow there's no question about that assuming it is safe for Vice President Biden said he would take the vaccine. If overstate that the experts said it was safe even if that cost him the election. Well he needs to share that information with Kabul harassing his it was very much starring out some different rhetoric last week. That's where they've changed their tune but the fact of the matter is that Americans know the president trump as a businessman as someone who cuts three all of the cuts throw the bureaucratic nonsense. Is pushing its they had think how remarkable this is for a moment George the fact that we're gonna have a vaccine. The same year there were getting hit by this global pandemic this is unheard of and if it was typically go back to come to the bureaucrats and that the swamp monsters in the status quo we've seen from Joseph Biden. He'd be gone super slowly you remember back in the Swine Flu the H1N1 that even Biden's former chief of staff Ron Klain said it was the it was fortuitous. That they didn't that happen absolutely condemn something even worse break out so they did everything wrong Americans don't want to like Joseph Biden he did everything wrong the last time they had a chance that it that's not deserving of a promotion. I want to move on I would point out only 171000 people died during the Swine Flu septa almost 200000 now from the corona virus. I want to talk about the president's claims that the election is going to be raped. Yesterday sent another treat encouraging people to vote twice in North Carolina put that up on the screen right now you know Twitter said put a warning label. On that tweet and the North Carolina attorney general. Responded as well saying do not do what the president directs to make sure your broadcast signed an insanity and early then tracking online without Rex do not vote twice. It's a felony. Once the president telling people to vote twice since it's a felony. Audiotape that reverse order George first of all the president is not telling people to vote twice. What he's saying is the vote vote early whether B by absentee whether it be early voting this in person. And then make sure that your vote is counted either Paul or show it to the registrar call or show up to the polls. Make sure that your vote has been recorded in counted but we tell you something George but what they're doing to try to suggests a lack the fact about all the oh all on but it vote you vote wants to vote early and make sure that your vote is counted that's what all they should deal degree to George that every American gets the right to vote. In the vote counts but we take this and in reverse shorter go to Nevada Carol we have this this clubhouse governor of this this lack character. Who by the way to go against a politically to get politically speaking you find yourself buried in the desert. They what pushed through in the middle of the night. These sweeping changes to where they're moving to this and requested mass vote by mail. Plus they're keeping polling locations opened many of them opened its are gonna have instances a double voting. There are they're allowing ballot harvesting which is about a step above organ harvesting this is some some really bad stuff here but then listen to this I think most Americans would agree with me that you have to vote by Election Day. You have to you can't vote after Election Day that's not how it works that's exactly with this assembly bill for the governor Cecil lack put into place. We'll do you can they will receive and they will count ballots that were sent and received. After the election with no postmark think about the fraud and abuse to can. Happen there that's ridiculous. Final question abiding campaign outraged about almost 150 million dollars in August from August 10 to September 7 they asked French on television by for a one. A better the lot of republics including the RNC chair Ron McKinnell quite worried what do you say to them. While you're gonna see a big increase in spending from the top campaign this week we're expanding into new battleground states we'll have adds up and Arizona. In Pennsylvania some great new labs that we just approved yesterday there could be going out the door but we are outspent big league back in 2016 a president trump. What Don Hillary Clinton and so is an absolute great victory it doesn't matter what the Democrats try to spend this year because we're gonna have plenty of money to go and run successful campaign were actually on track to spend. More than two to one over what we did in 2016. And we have some great outcome until a president trump is done for the country in his second term. And this against a key difference between the president and Joseph Biden. Joseph Biden I think what sustain his basement with a bunch of old ideas and 47 years a do nothing present troubles could lead us forward. Jason Miller thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.