Transcript for 1-on-1 with Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir

Let's bring in admiral Berkshire walk from the White House corona virus task force and what you are thanks for joining us again. This morning. The states now squared away on the number of doses are going to be getting and when they will arrive. Yes thanks for having me on the stakes really are squared away. The difference that was talked about by general Kernen is there were some initial projections in November. That was even before we had any vaccine authorize much less to authorized. The specific projections are off for this week were given on Tuesday of last week and those are on track and you had a right. Two million Pfizer this week five point nine million maternal darting on trucks rolling. I know you hope to have 200 million again a doses out by June. Weren't things Stanley negotiating more doses on the five's or vaccine. And when can we expect other vaccine candidates to be authorized. So we are very confident that by June anyone in America who wants to have a vaccine we'll have that opportunity to have a vaccine. On as you know right now we have much durning and Pfizer the next vaccine that is coming up which would be JNJ or you Hanson. We would expect that authorization to be submitted in January again we don't know the results of that. That have to be on blind did go through all the processes it will be very transparent. Just like the first two but we expect that to hit in January and again that is a one dose vaccine. We don't know the results that we are very hopeful by January we'll have at least three vaccines. With with more to calm and your numbers are right twenty million. A vaccine. Doses distributed. At least by the first week in January approximately another thirty million in January. And another fifteen million in February not counting the changing vaccine at June goal is encouraging and ambitious but as you noticed a lot of skepticism. Out there about the vaccine across the country. Especially in the wake of these scattered are allergic reactions we've seen. That are being reported what should people know about that possibility. So the system is working exactly as planned any time there's any adverse effect. That's immediately reported to the FDA the CDC investigates. It and and right now there are scattered reports but remember. On many of these are tingling in an elevated heart rate this could be hyper ventilation around the vaccine that does not necessarily mean. It's a vaccine problem. We do believe there was one allergic reaction we know that is an issue with any vaccine. I generally at rates of about one in 500000 to one and a million. But we're gonna watch these absolutely carefully they're immediately reported it and if there's any change in the in the recommendations. They will come out the CDC updated the recommendations last night. Just to be sure that if you have an allergic reaction to any vaccine he probably shouldn't take this one. But still it's widely recommended for everyone because we know it's 95% effective. On as much as a 100% effective at preventing severe disease in this is the way we and the pandemic by getting seventy or 80% of the American people vaccinated. We we saw vice president peasant surgeon general get the vaccine on Friday presently Biden vice president McConnell Harris this week is well. Would it help with president trump took the vaccine in public. On well I think any leader who is influential. Over groups of individuals. Should have the vaccine first of all I believe everyone at risk or who it is very important coming up obviously. The president elect Biden and and vice president elect Harris. The president but yes I think leadership like the vice president the surgeon general. On. You know should it get vaccines because they will inspire confidence in the in with the people who. Believe in them and trust them and again we have every reason to believe. That this vaccine and these T vaccines or very affective. And they are safe so life you know I would encourage the president to get a vaccine for its own health and safety. And also regenerate generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely. As you know new version of the viruses is that new strain of the virus is out of control in Great Britain right now they're tightening their liked him very severely in several countries. Have now suspended flights from the United Kingdom is that from the United States is gonna have to do. I really don't believe we we need to do that yet viruses mutate. We've seen almost 4000 different mutations among this RS. On there is no indication that the mutation right now that they're talking about is overcoming England. I read the British medical journals this morning it's up to 20% of cases in one county aside from that is very low. And we don't know that it's more dangerous and very importantly we have not seen a single mutation yet. That would make it a feed the vaccine. I can't say that won't happen in the future. But right now it looks like the vaccine should cover everything that we see so I don't think. On there should be any reason for alarm right now we continue to watch that's what we do it but again viruses mutate. Over 4000 mutations that we've seen so far in this Faris and it's still acting essentially like coated nineteen. And the vaccines should continue to work very robustly can solve these strains. You know the dire warnings of a surge upon a surge of covered cases after Thanksgiving have unfortunately come to pass with Christmas coming up. What's the most important thing Americans need to know about the virus right now. The most important thing that Americans need to know is although we see the end of the pandemic in sight and it will end with vaccination widespread in this country. We have a lot of work to do. On really the lives of tens of thousands of Americans depend on what we do you. And you know what to do you George it's wearing a mask when your in public physically distancing washing your hands. On if you're having holiday gatherings. Please do them safely try to limit them to your immediate household and if you don't I'll Wear masks inside improve the ventilation are so many ways to do this batter. Armed if you look at the midwest right now in the northern plains they have reversed their very significant outbreak despite the Thanksgiving holidays. Their cases are down their hospitalizations are down their deaths are down. On that is being counter balance now by. Extreme case it's in California. On someone the Gulf Coast including this including Tennessee in the deep south and on the East Coast but we know what to do and if Americans do these things. We can flatten the curve in state. Literally. Tens of thousands of lives if we do these things before we get the vaccine out than we get the vaccine out. The pandemic is going to end this is not for ever but we've got a lot of work to do or it's going to be even darker winter. And reassure our thanks for message this morning.

