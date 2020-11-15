Transcript for 1-on-1 with Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, M.D.

But still facing a very dark winter the projections. Indicate we could lose 200000. More lives in the coming months. Before a vaccine can be made widely available. So. We can't forgo the important work that need to be done between now invented. To get our country through the worst weary yet that's been damaged. President elect Biden there on Monday warning of the dark winter ahead. As the US sets records nearly every day for new corona virus cases. This past week alone nearly one million people in this country. We're diagnosed with the virus and just yesterday the nation's surpassed 245000. Co but nineteen deaths. But as I spoke with Americans in the aftermath of the election I found many who continue to downplay the pandemic. You not Wear masks because Donald Trump. Now have to Selena now because that's that's that's I just don't believe the same thing with me a mean act and the masks really defend a Mike Rupp. Coming through the that's the weaving of the fiber I don't doubt it. I really doubt you could just not believe the scientists on this. Note I believe Covert Covert its real. Inco would is absolutely writing letters I plus Mike you know I never thought that the disease was worth. All the cautions and everything that. We went down as or shut down the country. Even though you're worried about this virus how do you feature fame I'm more worried about that and I in about catches something that has like within 97 point 95% survival rate. Wash your heat and eat well you'd take probably oxidant vitamins in just do what we do during cold flu season and just pray for the best. With those comments in mind we turn now to two experts on the pandemic admiral Bret Farrar a member of the White House corona virus task force. And doctor told a quantity who was named this week to president elect Biden's covad nineteen advisory board and I want to begin with you at rolled through our. The news on a vaccine is is so encouraging her right now it's we said we're hitting those grim number some health experts calling the pandemic in the United States. A humanitarian. Disaster. The president has been downplaying the seriousness a bit and you heard those trump supporters. So you can have those constant reminder she could tell them to Wear a mask but things are getting worse so what in the world do you do. So thank you for having me on Martha and edgy did point out we had some remarkably positive news. About a potential vaccine that's over 90% effective and that is a game changer will bring an end game to the pandemic. However we really are any critical situation today. With over a 180000 cases yesterday hospitalizations. Up mortality up. But I want to tell the American people that we know what to do we've done it many times before in the Sunbelt and the south. The United Kingdom is doing that and that is you must physically distance when you cannot physically distance. Everybody needs to Wear a mask in public spaces that absolutely critically important need to work. We're gonna have to do things like limit attendance or close bars are close indoor restaurants because that's very important. If we do these things combined with the testing that we have. We can flatten a curve if we do not do these things the cases will continue to go up the United Kingdom just did these things they kept the schools open. They kept major businesses open we can do that but we have to do the other things if we do that we'll flatten the curve slow the spread. And get us to that time when we have a vaccine and it's not very far off we could have twenty million doses by the end of November another twenty million by the end of December. But ever I just let's say again and I've been across the country and it it is remarkable. How in certain places and I will say red states they are not wearing masks what do you do about that. How does that affect the curve everybody else might want to flatten. We all have to communicate very clearly that the the science is clear the evidence is overwhelming whether you want to look at. Microbiological. Data are you wanna look at epidemiology. City by city state by state country by country. That masks that do work they're highly protective against you spreading it to someone else and we also know that it provides you protection from getting it from someone else. It's not just a little microbe it's the droplets which the microbes hitch a ride on. So across the board whether these are local me and dates whether these are voluntary whether these are public service messages that we have to have the American people. Wear masks when you can't physically distance we're gonna have to limit that indoor spread. Armed by limiting bars and restaurants which are places where your indoors here not mast. Armed and we know that there can be significant transmission we don't have to close schools we don't have to close major industries. But we are gonna have to be careful around the holiday time. Because even a large gathering within your household can be. A way that it can spread. In if you just Google CDC holiday gatherings there some dairy easy tips to keep your family safe during the holiday it. And the admiral we know who is not shouting that message to the American public and that is Donald Trump the Washington Post is reporting this morning that the president. Has not attended a corona virus task force meeting and at least five months is that accurate. On that that's true but the vice president. Does chair the corona virus side task force on the vice president we often have several cabinet members they are. And the vice president priest the president every day or or nearly every day on crown of ours so. I'm not concerned that the president doesn't attend the vice president is they are secretaries are. The leadership that's their the scientific community doctor Burks doctor felt she myself doctor upon doctor Redfield. You know we are all working in and the docs work literally every single day together. On we put out over fifty million at the cart based test and there a half million this week. At ever I want to only in a body sorority and a rupture right now we're just short on time you're about out of operation works speed concepts Lowery who stood by the president on Friday. Is calling on the White House to allow his team to make. Contact with the Biden Kobe transmission team. Which is being held up. By the president who's not accepting the election results do you agree they should be given access and talked to the Biden Covert team. So. You know I'm not doctor slyly I can say from from my point of view that. Did the GSA Aiken controls that transition process. My team all the docks at work for us we want to be extremely transparent. We are extremely transparent with the media with outside experts with public health experts some of. But it wouldn't change isn't important to be able when I talked to the Biden team at this point just take Yasser now. Look woe I want to be as transparent as possible if everybody. This is not a political issue this is an issue of public health and saving American lives and I think there's nothing more important than that. Okay thank you very much agro.

