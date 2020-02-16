Now Playing: AG Barr criticizes Trump's tweets: Full ABC News Exclusive

Now Playing: Attorney general speaks out about Roger Stone sentencing

Now Playing: Barr is 'under pressure': ABC Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas

Now Playing: Bloomberg's strategy of skipping early states is 'confusing' the process: Nate Silver

Now Playing: 'I'm trying my heart at it … I think I'm going to do really well': Steyer on campaign

Now Playing: 'Oh yeah, we can. Will we? I'm not sure': Rep. Clyburn on if Dems can beat Trump

Now Playing: Gaining support from minority voters is 'going to be on me': Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Now Playing: Manhunt for teenager suspected of killing mother and brother

Now Playing: Daughter of former cabinet official facing charges

Now Playing: Tensions growing between president, attorney general

Now Playing: Early voting begins in Nevada

Now Playing: Candidates converge on Nevada as caucus could alter the trajectory of the race

Now Playing: Trump reacts to Attorney General Barr’s criticism of tweets about DOJ

Now Playing: Attorney General under fire

Now Playing: Trump, Bloomberg trade insults

Now Playing: What is Amy Klobuchar’s favorite statistic?

Now Playing: Bloomberg takes the spotlight with Trump battle

Now Playing: Exclusive with Attorney General William Barr