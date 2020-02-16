Barr is 'under pressure': ABC Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas

More
The Powerhouse Roundtable discusses Attorney General Bill Barr on "This Week."
15:22 | 02/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Barr is 'under pressure': ABC Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"15:22","description":"The Powerhouse Roundtable discusses Attorney General Bill Barr on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"69017452","title":"Barr is 'under pressure': ABC Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas","url":"/ThisWeek/video/barr-pressure-abc-chief-justice-correspondent-pierre-thomas-69017452"}