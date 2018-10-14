Transcript for Bernie Sanders on midterms and the Democratic Party

Green senator Bernie Sanders out from Vermont this morning I senator Sanders thanks for joining us. We just heard senator flake talk about the mid term elections right they're thinking when she wants Republicans revived it Jack. High on president trump you're gonna get on the campaign trail these final 2223. Days which are closing message. By closing message is that we have to end one party rule in Washington. A right now you have the president we have leadership in the house and senate. Working over time. For the needs of the wealthiest people in this country turning their backs on working families looked at you how for any congress. They came within one vote led by president trump a throwing 32 million Americans all for the health insurance they have. You'll have a congress led by the president that voted. To give over a trillion dollars in tax breaks. To the top 1%. At a time all of NASA being calm and wealth inequality and drive the deficit way up. You got a president. Who we introduced a budget. That would have cut Medicaid. Like over ten year period. By any trillion dollars Medicare. Like 500 billion Social Security disability fund. By 72 billion dollars that's got to change and by the way. You raise the issue George of climate change. And the comments a moment a called the Laurie cultural made. So irresponsible so dangerous. That it just taught to believe that a leading government official could make them. What the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said. Is that we have twelve years twelve years to substantially cut the amount of call been. In our rob let's be up all of this planet our country the rest of the world is got to suffer up. Irreversible. Damage we are in crisis mode. And you Abbott administration. That virtually does not even recognize the reality of climate change and their policies. Working with the fossil fuel industry are making a bad situation worse mention right in the top that you need we say we should get rid of one party rule in Washington the president said. It is going to be replaced by mob rule that's been backed up by an ad that Republicans are now running take a look. Bigelow with the team not be civil. With the political party that wants to. Wouldn't stand for. Get up in the face of some congress people. The left because an unhinged mob are you oriented Democrats you heard those quotes right there in the at our falling into a trap laid by president Tron. Look I mean I think. One of the problems that we have is that there is very little civil discourse. Going on in politics today and you have a president to I think most people recognize. Is a pathological liar. The Republicans have very little to say that they can defend. So a lot of the ads they're running a very personal very deceptive very dishonest the running all over the country look. The issue is not quote unquote mobs in my view. What this whole election will come down to. Is why don't we can mobilize people to come out and vote for years ago they sure were called George. When the Republicans won landslide victories all of this country we are the lowest voter turnout since world what. So it people are sick and tired of working longer I was full low wages not able to afford their prescription. Drugs. Not able to afford to send their kids the college tie it up tax breaks for billionaire as you've got to come out and vote you gotta stand up and say enough is enough. We don't need one applauding right wing party controlling the house the senate and the White House presence saying if if the Democrats get control. People like you because you crazy Bernie are gonna take over and try to turn the United States in the Venezuela. Cut right well you know what can we say about a presidents who literally does not go a day. Without saying mass of lies so let's talk about what Bernie would do yell Bernie would like to end a situation. In which we remain the only major country on earth not to guarantee health gap to all people. And Bernie wants to expand and improve the Medicare program so that seniors. Now have dental Qaeda and have. Hearing aids and now have vision camera that they don't have right now. Bernie wants to end the absurdity. All of hundreds of thousands of bright young kids stop being able to all flood to go to college and millions leaving school deeply in debt. He thinks birdie things it's more important to invest in the needs of our infrastructure and I'll working families rather than giving tax breaks to billion ads. And large profitable corporations birdie thinks the we should raise the minimum wage the fifteen bucks an hour and a probable work the many of busted. In gray helping to raise subway and it Amazon 350000. Workers now going to be making at least fifteen bucks an hour. So what birdie one student who. It's not how big government that represents all of us not just wealthy campaign contributors not trump may not like. But I think most Americans want to see us move in not directions Bernie think the president trump should be impeached if Democrats take control. Bernie thinks that right now we got three weeks ago we should not be deflected from I'll mission. Now what our mission now is the Riley the American people make sure that people come out and vote. So that we can re capture of the house and hopefully the senate as well. Before we go what should the United States do that Saudi Arabian and and the disappearance of jamarcus Shelby. Well I was glad to hear son of a flight could make a point about ending the war in Yemen are you introduce a resolution. With a center to lead a conservative Republican. That said that the Saudi led war in Yemen. Of which the United States is supporting. It's unconstitutional. Lose the war authorization forward it is a humanitarian disaster so probably the most significant thing we should do. It's still end our involvement. In the Saudi led war in Yemen senator Sanders thanks contends morning. Thank you too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.