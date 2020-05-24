Transcript for Biden race comments 'obviously (influence) the vice presidential selection': Emanuel

figuring out whether you're for me or trump, then you ain't black. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community. I'd love to see -- Take a look at my record, man. You're saying that he still hasn't shown you why you'd vote for him specifically. A black woman running mate is necessary, especially after today. I guess when we see a black person voting for trump, you know trump is a threat to marginalize people in this country. It does question how much that person cares about that. I understand the statement, it's a shock coming from a white male like Joe Biden. Some fallout from that tense interview between Joe Biden and charlamagne THA god. It comes as Biden has acknowledged the next stage of the vice president vetting is about to begin. We call on two of our own colleagues who has quite a bit of experience with that process. As we debut a new segment on our program, powerhouse players. With ABC news contributors, Republican Chris Christie and Democrat Rahm Emanuel. They'll offer and analysis like nobody else as the 2020 election ramps up. And Rahm, let's get right to it. You heard it right there. Joe Biden putting his foot in his mouth. He apologized for being so cavalier. But where does this go from here? Well, first of all, I think what it does, it obviously influences the vice presidential selection. It has an impact on it. A weight on the scale, et cetera. And I think I give the Biden campaign credit for immediately jumping on it and trying to deflate it, everybody's united in the party with a single goal of beating president trump. I'd step by saying it violated a simple number one rule, you have to project that they're going to earn every vote. Fight for every vote like you're going fight for this country. And what this said underneath was, I'm going to get your vote no matter what I do because the other guy is worse than me, that violates politics 101. Chris, the trump campaign was immediately out with ads criticizing Biden, does that continue? Sure, of course it does. Here's the problem, wove talked about this before, the Biden campaign should do everything they can to keep Joe Biden in the basement and stops talking. When he starts talking he creates problems. Now it's a referendum on the president unless he turns it into a binary choice. By doing things like he just did, he's turning into a binary choice. In terms of the impact on the vice presidential pick, though, I hope it doesn't impact it, because if it does, he could take himself down the mccain/sarah Palin route, not the place he wants to go. In my view, this is the first do no harm pick for vice president Biden. And Rahm, Biden was already under some pressure to choose a black woman as running mate, he says multiple are under consideration, does this increase the pressure and the likelihood he will choose a black woman? It adds a weight obviously to that effort. And I think, you know, I believe and I think you have to look at the history of vice president, used to pick a vice president, one do no harm and two balance your weaknesses, whether it's geographical or ideological. When president Clinton picked Al gore, an adjacent southern Democrat, he changed the paradigm for balance to partnership. And I think if you look at George Bush had the worry about Wyoming or senator Barack Obama had to worry about Delaware's electoral votes. They answered a political part of the equation, but they also added a partnership element. I think at the end of the day, the most important vetting after you goat final three, does vice president Joe Biden sees this person as his partner in making these critical decisions? And that to me will be the element that mounts. When you look at Sarah Palin, she did not fulfill John McCain's message, themes and who he was as a character and it became apparent to voters that this was an impulse choice. Chris, Biden has committed to selecting a woman, does that box him in? Was that a good idea? Well, listen, it's his call. But what it does, it eliminates about 50% of the population, but that's his call. I think that, you know, here it's even more stark, Martha, and Rahm didn't mention one thing that I think is very important. Joe Biden if elected will be 78 years old with a history of some health issues going into this. American people will be looking at this differently than a they're going to be looking at this person and say, can I see this person as president? Even more starkly than they do with a normal vice presidential pick. I don't think anyone was worried about Barack Obama prematurely dying in office. I don't think anyone was worried about George W. Bush in that regard. So looking at this choice, have to look at that way, given vice president Joe Biden's history. The partnership matters significantly. There's no doubt. But also that person has to be able to see you but more importantly the American people in this instance has to see that choice as someone they can see as president of the united States in the next four years. Two things I want to pick up on that -- one, that's why it's more than do no harm, this is additive. Different flip from past choices. Second, when you look from 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, all the gains Democrats have made among suburban women voters with a college education. By saying he wants a vice president who's a woman, he's building on a series of momentum the biggest drop for Donald Trump from 2016 all the way to where we are this Sunday, has women in the suburbs. Senate races have been, statehouse capitals. I'd say this is a smart -- he's made a decision, it is what it is. It also indicates and signifies where the biggest gains have been for voters. I don't think they're additional. They're part of the base of any calculation of senate candidate or gubernatorial candidates. Chris, you mentioned the vetting process, so you have been vetted by the trump campaign, by the Romney campaign, take us through what's happening now, that process, how will that work? The candidates who are being vetted have put together voluminous amounts of documents. We had to give ten years of tax returns, every newspaper article that you could find that had mentioned you and then go through an exhaustive questionnaire, anything that could embarrass the presidential nominee. And then went through -- they'll start to review those documents and then interview and the questions at least in Romney process and the trump process, were based off of your questionnaire. And things that they wanted to probe deeper on and their own vetting that they did based off of your things. I can tell you, when I was going through that trump vetting, a well-respected Washington, D.C. Lawyer interviewed me for six hours, based off all of the information that they had gathered and so it's a pretty exhaustive process. My guess is that they're moving toward developing their in-person questions now, those people will start being interviewed by the designees of the Biden campaign. It was a pretty rigorous process. One more thing to what Rahm said, it can be an additive choice by picking a woman, but only if that woman is perceived as qualified and ready to be president. If he reaches based upon other factors, that will be a negative for his campaign, not a positive. Our thanks to our powerhouse players.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.