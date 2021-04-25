Transcript for '(Biden) has shown compassion regarding COVID, which … Trump did not': Chris Christie

I want to talk to you about what government can do because I believe government must do more. America today is a nation with great challenges, but greater resources. We will rebuild. We will recover, and the united States of America will emerge stronger than before. America must put its own citizens first because only then can we truly make America great again. A series of presidents there giving their first address to congress. President Biden will do that on Wednesday this week. Let's talk about it in our round table with Chris Christie, former Republican of New Jersey, Heidi Heitkamp, Republican strategist Sara Fagen, and our former director of the black caucus, Angela rye. He'll be giving that speech, and our new poll out this morning that shows where he stands coming into the 100-day mark. 52% approval. About ten points better than president trump, but below every other former president in the modern era basically. What does that tell you? It's reflective of two things. I think first it's just a very, very divided country. It has been for a long time. Presidents have ceilings now, don't they? I don't know if they do, but I think they do when they act in concert with the divided times and president Biden's problem is he spoke and we listened to him on inauguration day about bringing people together and he has governed as a far left president. Every policy proposal he's put forward has been to appease the far left of his party, and, in fact, he's really become apart of the far left of his party. What he said on covid is broadly popular though given that approval. Given the fact he has shown compassion regarding covid which president trump did not do, and given that vaccines have now been going out at a very rapid pace which is as much his benefit of the timing of his entry into office about what his administration has really done, of course, he's going to do well on covid, but the bigger issue is, George, I really believe by this fall covid will be a less important issue to the country, and they're going to be looking at all the proposals he's put forward, and that's going to be a -- that's why you see that 52%. Heidi Heitkamp, I want to bring this to you. The poll does show that this is something of a vulnerability to the president on bipartisanship. You've got to remember that there's bipartisanship and there's unifying the country around an agenda. His covid relief package, incredibly important and very successful even in a sit like -- state like North Dakota. I think president Biden's problem is he's playing in Washington, D.C. As opposed to getting out into the country, talking to regular people, people in my state, your state, about what he intends to do, and I think he can bring a coalition, a bipartisan, uniting coalition around his agenda, but he can't do it from Washington, D.C. That place is toxic. They don't want to make a deal. They don't want to get things done because it's all about power of politics. I think he's on the right track with the right agenda. The question is how does he sell that agenda? Sara. It's too big. It's too bold. It's too far left as Chris said. I mean, at every stage of the spending debate which of course, covid package which was a huge package, now to come back with over $2 trillion of spending masked as infrastructure. There are good proposals in there that he can get support on like an infrastructure bill, roads, bridges, ports. So much of it is social spending and social spending that is not a one-time deal. It is another entitlement, and so when you look at that and how to pay for it, and look. We can debate whether corporate taxes should be 28% or 29% or 32%, and individual taxes going up, but when you look at almost doubling the capital gains tax, you're talking about half the investment going into small businesses, and that is going to have a long-term very devastating impact. Huge approval among Democrats, about 90%. Here's the thing. I think it's so rich to hear folks talking about Joe Biden's far left agenda. If it is far left to sign 60 executive orders overturning the hatred that was in Donald Trump's executive orders, at least 23 of them. If it is far left to rejoin the Paris climate accord, if it's far left to end the Muslim travel ban, if it is far left to restore the partnership with the world health organization, then I think most of the country is far left. These are things that are common things to do. When you talk about infrastructure, yes. There are things that have to happen in social infrastructure. It just so happens that discrimination and those things exist in our infrastructure. That was not something that originated in this administration. Transportation secretary Anthony fox talked about the division in his own community. It is incumbent upon this president and his administration to undo all the hatred from the last one. Address that point. It seems like this specific proposals the president is making are broadly popular. George, they're not. Look. We can set up strawmen and say, well, he overturned this executive order and that one. That's not what we're talking out this morning. What Sara just talked about, the capital gains issue is nothing more than income redistribution. It's socialism. Joe Biden's proposal to do that -- let's remember that that investment income, they've already paid taxes on it. You pay taxes on it before you invest in it and now you're going to pay taxes on it at the same rate -- The difference in the rate changes the distribution, changing it to socialism? Of course. It's income, George. Wait until you see what happens to your retirement funds. If Joe Biden gets a 39.6% capital gains, wait until you see what happens to the market, and as most people in America who have their iras and their 401(k)s and self-directed retirement invested in the stock market, they'll see their savings drop significantly. That's going to be the problem. It's so interesting to hear this allegation of socialism. I know these are buzzwords that work very well with the Republican party, so congratulations for using them this morning, but I think what is so interesting is we have people in the middle of a pandemic that you said wouldn't matter by the time we get to the fall, and on -- on the left, there's a conversation happening about student loan debt, how much should be forgiven. $50,000 versus $10,000 and we're talking about a capital gains increase when you all just had basically the reparations that my community has been asking for your last tax proposal. I don't understand what we're talking about. First off, let's correct this idea you already paid on your capital gains. You paid on the initial investment which then you only pay on the actual gains from the initial investment. So let's not say you already paid taxes on it. You actually -- You did. You're earning income. You're getting dividends or interest, or when you sell it, you make money, and this is one of the biggest scams in the history of forever on income redistribution. If you have a tax -- if you have a stock, you can pass it onto your kids, and it's never taxed. You know there needs to be reform in unearned income. So to demonize it and say it will hurt the little guy, that is just not factual. It is going to hurt the litte guy. There's proposals to undo a lot of the inheritance tax benefits as well, but look. This is really a matter of, how do you want to help Americans? And there's been so much investment and diversity and inclusion, in esg and climate change companies and what Joe Biden proposed, factually will take half of that money and redistribute it in another form in social programs that to date in many cases have not proven to be the most effective way to help lift people up, and so look. Politically speaking, most people in Washington -- it's early -- think that Republicans will regain the house. Joe Biden has roughly 11 months, maybe up until next March to get an agenda passed, and, you know, he's gone out with such large packages that he risks not having big accomplishments beyond covid. Is police reform -- Chris, let's talk about that. There did seem to be at the beginning of the week after the chauvin verdict, an acceleration of calls for bipartisan reform in the house and senate. Tim Scott has been suggesting he thinks something can get done. Are you optimistic? I do think that it can get done, and I think if they work with folks like Tim Scott in the senate, they will get it done, and this is where the president could be leading and that's where that number will go up from 52% to another number. If the American people see him saying, okay. I'll work with some Republicans in the senate that are willing to do it. They can do the same thing on infrastructure, and there are plenty of Republicans who will vote for a large -- large -- historically large infrastructure bill to get that done because they want to invest in America's infrastructure, and they're willing to pay for it, but if you continue to go the other way, and we talk about buzzwords like socialism and Heidi gives kind of the senate speak on you're not paying taxes twice even when you are paying taxes twice. That's not true. Those people are paying taxes twice. They pay taxes on their money when they invest on it -- I want to go back to police reform. They're paying on the gain, not the initial investment. It does seem like this issue I talked about, it's the issue of how much to shield police from lawsuits and the prosecution. That's going to be what determines whether we get a compromise or not. It does, and we have to look at this verdict this week with Derek chauvin. This wasn't his first incident. It wasn't even his fifth, and it's -- we'd like to talk about bad apples a lot, but the issue is that the way the system of policing is currently set up, it doesn't punish bad systems or bad apples. Derek chauvin before George Floyd's 9:29 knelt on the back of a 14-year-old black boy for 17 minutes in 2017. In North Carolina, just this week you have Andrew brown, the father of seven children, ma'khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, you have miles Jackson many Columbus, Ohio who was shot in an emergency room, Andrew hill dropping off Christmas presents. Right? The Columbus police department isn't about one bad apple. It's about an entire department. So we have to talk about qualified immunity without fighting with buzzwords, but really talking about what we saw for a system that by design from its inception to capture and enslave people back to their masters. If we can't uproot what was intended, we will forever have this problem, and we have to be willing to have honest discourse. In the case of Derek chauvin, the system worked because he's going to spend most of the rest of his life in jail as he should. You know, but, we run the risk of overreaction, you know, we need police reform in this country, and I think we can get it, and it's in many ways a layup for Joe Biden. Republican senators will not go against Tim Scott on this issue, so if the president can get a deal with Tim Scott, there will be a package. Sara, if people thought the system worked, chauvin wouldn't have been a police officer, and -- My point is that -- My point is this is a subject that has gone so far because of all the work that's been done. Tim Scott is a hero on this. If you ever want to hear an amazing group of floor speeches, and they so seldom mean anything, but Tim Scott did three floor speeches that I think helped educate the country as a conservative, Republican senator, what he experienced from law enforcement intervention, and I think he truly can be a bridge on this issue if we lower temperatures and we start talking about how we can reform police systems, but also recognize that there's a lot of history here that needs to be completely -- Of course, there does. There needs to be police reform. We all agree on that. At the same time, we can't have the white house at the podium every time there's an altercation, you know, say that it's systemic racism because it is not. Sorry. There are instances of systemic racism and they need to be addressed. There are instances where a cop simply makes in a split second decision a very terrible call, and there are instances when the cop makes the right call, and it's a tragic outcome, and, you know, right now every single altercation is being presented as systemic racism, and that's just not accurate. We need to dial it back and figure out how to do a better job in this country by teaching and educating police officers. Isn't that a fair point though? You mentioned several different instances and every single case is tragic because a life was lost. Right. But there are very different cases. We're talking about for example, with the Columbus police department, 30 black people killed in the last five years. Systemic racism isn't something that you get to cherry pick and decide when you want to apply it. It means the system at its core is rotten. It means that it has to be re-imagined and revisited as Karen bass talked about earlier in the show who also is a champion and a hero on this issue of having the George Floyd justice and policing act pass the house twice. What is incumbent upon, I think especially people who are perpetuators of said system is to understand that it's not just my experience. It's not just me being emotional. There is literally trauma that I carry in my body. I encourage you all to read a book called "My grandmother's hands" who talks about how we carry trauma in our bodies. White body supremacy, black body trauma, and police body trauma. It is not fair for us to allow for a police officer to shoot and kill because they have an irrational fear of a black person or a person of color. That's something that has to be addressed at the systemic level. Listen. I think the only way we're going to get these things solved is to bring the emotion and the rhetoric down on both sides, and I think Tim did a very good job of that, in terms of talking very honestly and directly about these issues, and if what we're going to do is have high emotion on both sides of this, we're not going to come to a resolution. Listen. That emotion is there. But George, the job of leaders is to control that emotion and to channel that emotion in a productive way, and that's what leaders on both sides of the aisle are going to have to do with this. We did this in New Jersey when we did prison reform and sentencing reform in New Jersey that lowered our prison population by 50% during the time that I was governor, and people thought that couldn't get done, but what we did was we talked about the facts, and we laid the facts out with not no emotion, but with controlled emotion on both sides so that people would come to the right result. That's the right result for civil justice and social justice in my state, and it's the right way to do police reform. We will see what both president Biden and Tim Scott say about that on Wednesday. Thank you all very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.