Transcript for Biden's challenge to 'unify the Democratic party' at Sunday's debate: Heitkamp

Let's get right to the 2020 presidential race with our roundtable. ABC news political director Rick Klein, associate pressed Washington bureau chief Julie pace, our newest ABC news contributor, Jonah Goldman, and former North Dakota senator and ABC news contributor Heidi Heitkamp. This is such a strange situation. We have a debate that's happening tonight, not in front of a crowd in Arizona but in a studio here in Washington, a CNN studio. What do you expect to see tonight? The question Nate raises here, is this primary over? Society has ground to the halt at the very moment the democratic primary appears to be essentially over. Bernie Sanders is soldiering on. Rot of -- lot of his spotters and his team has been talking about defining moment, finally one-on-one matchup. People's heads aren't wrapped around politics at this moment. He needs such a dramatic change in the story line it's unfathomable what could happen to change the trajectory going into Tuesday night. So for Joe Biden, do no harm. It happens a really strange moment. I can't imagine people's minds thinking about the democratic primary at this time. What's your read on Sanders? I mean, you've covered him. You've known him for a long time. What is he going to do going into this thing? I think Bernie Sanders will try to do two things, one, he'll talk about the exact same policy proposals that he's been talking about for years, he's a candidate who has a cause. He believes in medicare for all, an overhaul of economic and political systems in this country. He sees this as perhaps his last biggest stage to make that case. I also think he'll try to push Joe Biden a little bit. I don't think it's going to be as tough as personally critical with Hillary Clinton at this stage in the 2016 race. But he believes that Joe Biden is on the wrong side on a couple of key issues, including things like the Iraq war. Vote from the early 2000s. Does he bring that up? He might. The challenge for Sanders now that's not where the American people are. We're focused on a major public health and economic crisis right now. He'll be harkening back to issues that are just going to sound a little irrelevant to people. The president did his hastily arranged oval office address that didn't go well. Joe Biden previously scheduled the next day had his own address, not in the oval office but on his approach, what he would be doing with coronavirus, the contrast was pretty stark? Yeah, look, first of all, as for the debate, the one piece of advice is, they should both take their surgical masks off before they start talking. No, look, the Wednesday night address was the worst nationally televised presidential address in American history. The only that comes was Jimmy Carter's speech. And if president trump had done what he did in that news conference on Friday, those proposals that tone, he would have been in much better shape. Biden, I think, his strategy vis a vis trump is the same strategy he has with Sanders. Don't mess up, be reassuring. That will reinforce his advantages against the president going forward and against Sanders going forward. He doesn't need a gaffe. But this is so strange because we have four states, big states that are voting on Tuesday -- Florida, Ohio, Arizona, Illinois, I mean, primary day, we see long lines, we see people packed into precincts, schools, whenever voting takes place, what is this going to look like? Number one, functionality the primary season is over. Florida no matter what is going to come in big. I think Ohio is going to come in big for Biden. We're at that space where the inevitable is there. I think one point that we need to make here is, Biden has another challenge tonight and that's to unify the democratic party behind him and so, defending on how he treats Bernie, we're talking a lot about how Bernie treats Joe, how is Joe is going to treat Bernie and how is he going to reach out to those people who are disinfected? You're having this debate tonight if you didn't the Bernie supporters would be absolutely apoplectic. The Bernie supporters want this debate, they want to have that national stage, it's going to be I think a real challenge for Joe Biden to unify the party tonight. I do think Biden -- I do think Biden and his campaign are acutely aware of that challenge. That one of his missions is to go up there to say to Bernie supporters or Elizabeth Warren supporters, there's room for them in his campaign. And he very notably on Friday came out in support of Elizabeth Warren's bankruptcy plan. I think you'll see similar overtures like that in the debate tonight. Sanders can't get too aggressive, that would be a big mistake on his part. And Joe Biden recognizes that. Biden try to show not only Democrats but the American people this is how a president would react to something like this. Sanders signals, he wants the steer the issues. It sounds like -- It wasn't a concession or an endorsement when he came out and spoke on Wednesday. He didn't seem like he was ready to fight out with Biden. He's saying look, I want to ask Joe Biden these questions. Almost like he wants to conduct a job interview with Joe Biden. To maybe move him a little bit to the left. Get some policy concessions and signal that the Democrats' singular focus needs to be to defeat Donald Trump. And it may be that Bernie wants to move his supporters with him. He has to have that debate with Biden and get Biden to basically say the right things so then Bernie can be the guy out there working for Joe Biden. Because I think Bernie is absolutely honest when he says, anyone but trump. But he's got to a pretty independent base and he's got to speak to that base and in order to have the tools to do that, the ammunition to do that, he's going to have to get Biden to come a little his way. It's kind of ironic, one you sew up the nomination of the democratic party you move the center, now they're moving a little bit to the left to bring that coalition together. It's odd we're having this conversation while this pandemic is playing out. Look, I want to put a graphic up of all the sports that have cancelled their events, it's every major sport -- it's NBA, March Madness is done. Hockey, spring training is cancelled. Major league soccer. The masters postponed. All of this, everywhere, ground to a halt. Let me just play one athlete's effort to try to make sense of this. This is the Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees. I'm sorry, it's graphic. I'll read what he said. It's unfortunate but I think it's the proper measure we need to take now given the situation the country's in and the world's in. It's important to know that some things are bigger than baseball, bigger than sports at this moment. It's a reminder that sports is society and society is reflected in sports and the concern from what I talked to people around sports, the concern wasn't just athletes could come down even fans, the images that potentially could come out of mass infections at baseball stadiums, those would have been extremely disturbing. And given the circumstances, it seems inevitable, I don't know how you can overstate what this means. To have this utter shutdown in all of sports in the middle of March Madness, in the middle of masters, it shatters any sense of normalcy we feel. This is the question that faces the campaigns. President trump obviously relishes in the rallies that he has already been having for his re-election campaign. How do you gather hundreds, thousands of people into a room right now for a political campaign? And what advice do you give voters on Tuesday who are going to be packing into elementary school gyms or church basement to vote? How you run a campaign right now is really complicated. I mean, we haven't seen this in our lifetime. 9/11 we saw obviously a shutdown of all the airplanes, stopped, we saw that. But the baseball games continued. President bush famously going out and throwing the first pitch. And also, just on the economic side of it, when you cancel a season it's not like next season you'll play twice as many games, right, this is truly lost economic activity -- it's not just delayed economic activity and that's going to have real effects going out both politically and economically in terms of people's lives. Senator, you just came in from North Dakota to talk about this. I talked to my friends in south Dakota. I read your tweets. Reserve that discussion for But talking to my friends back there, many of them think that basically we've lost our minds and we're overreacting to all of this. What's your sense back home? There's some of that. But as the president comes to this debate with a greater sense of not about politics or economics but public health, I think he'll bring the middle of the country along. I had a friend who said, I think this is crazy. I sent newt Gingrich's comments. He's sitting in Italy watching this whole thing happen. Obviously, that kind of reinforcement from people from trusted folks will go a long way in explaining you don't want to be Italy, and if we're going to avoid being Italy, we'll have to bend this curve much quicker that what Italy did. And Gingrich is saying -- This is serious. Take it seriously. We need to take all precautions to make sure this doesn't happen in our country. And I think so often in America now, the really unfortunate thing is, we only believe when somebody is speaking it is somebody we believe. The more you have conservatives coming out, even Ted Cruz retweeting AOC's tweet helps to build that understanding that people have in my part of my the country. And the president's tone, and substance, tone, everything, he was taking it seriously in a way he didn't the day before. Something has clearly changed. And I think that the president is realizing number one this is major public health and economic issue and number two, it's a problem that's not going to go away. We're not looking at the end of next week and we can get back to life as normal. He'll be dealing this for potentially the rest of this time year of this term. And he has to recalibrate his own presidency, if not, he'll probably suffer political consequences. I think one of his challenges, we went into this quarter thinking if we got 2% economic growth that was going to be a good thing. All the predictions were something less than 2. Now we're in a recession and he'll have to find some way to explain that to the American public and I think he understands the intersection between a public health crisis and an economic crisis. The defining moment of his presidency. Unfortunately we're out of time. A quick programming note, "20/20" will have a special hour on the covid-19 pandemic tomorrow night on ABC Want to leave you with the sights and sounds of Europe on lockdown. That's Spain, empty streets filled with applause to thank hospital workers. In Italy, you hear an opera singer serenading from his balcony and neighbors across the country. You can videos of this up and down Italy. People separated by coming together in solidarity and in song.

