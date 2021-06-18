24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Biden's lower approval numbers are the new normal for Dems: Silver

538's Nate Silver breaks down what President Joe Biden's approval rating means for his broader agenda.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live