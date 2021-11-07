Transcript for 3 biggest takeaways from NYC ranked-choice primary election: Nate Silver

The New York primary was an experiment in rank voting. That gave Adams a win. It led to lots of questions and some confusion. Here's Nate silver on the lessons learned. I'm here in Las Vegas, but I've been keeping an eye on my hometown New York. I think there are three big take aways from the city going all in on rank choice voting. There are still a few kinks to work out. 15% of ballots were exhausted meaning they ranked neither Eric Adams nor Katherine Garcia. If you were one of those people, remember to use all five of your slots next time. Lesson number two, you can up the odds for moderate candidates. This is a democratic primary in New York City. All the candidates are pretty Progressive. If you had to rank them, Wiley was the most liberal and Adams was the most conservative. Garcia was somewhere in between. While Garcia didn't win, she was 11 points behind Adams in the first round of voting. To just 1 point behind him in the final round before her luck lesson number three, it's smart to make a deal. When Andrew yang was eliminated, 32% of his votes went to Garcia, the candidate he endorsed. Compare that 28% going to Adams and 11% for Wiley. That leap frogged Garcia into second place. If their alliance had been announced sooner, who knows? In the end Adams won anyway as the initial frontrunner does 97% of the time under rank choice voting. It was a photo finish. I buy that it worked out well enough. I would like to see a few more elections before I double down. Nate silver, thanks for that.

