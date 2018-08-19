{"id":57268909,"title":"Bishop responds to grand jury report on alleged child sex abuse","duration":"6:36","description":"Rev. David Zubik, bishop of Pittsburgh, addresses a grand jury report alleging widespread child sex abuse by Catholic priests in Pennsylvania in an interview with George Stephanopoulos on \"This Week.\"","url":"/ThisWeek/video/bishop-responds-grand-jury-report-alleged-child-sex-57268909","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}