Butte County sheriff on status of California's Camp Fire

More
Sheriff Kory Honea of Butte County, Calif. is interviewed on "This Week" about the status of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history.
3:41 | 11/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Butte County sheriff on status of California's Camp Fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59277642,"title":"Butte County sheriff on status of California's Camp Fire","duration":"3:41","description":"Sheriff Kory Honea of Butte County, Calif. is interviewed on \"This Week\" about the status of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history. ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/butte-county-sheriff-status-californias-camp-fire-59277642","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.