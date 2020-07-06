Transcript for 'I don't buy that locations (of party conventions) matter': Nate Silver

RNC. Heck, I'm a Republican. It would be good for us to have the DNC in terms of the -- in terms of the economic impact. We would love to have the RNC here. I feel like we could do that in a safe way. Nashville is the best place in America to have a convention. Arizona is great in hosting large events. I don't know if there is a place that's better in the country. Texas is as open as any state in America, and Texas obviously provides a great opportunity for a convention like that. While the country's attention has been rightfully focused on the fallout from George Floyd's death, a major decision in the world of politics. The site of the Republican convention is up in the air after a standoff provoked by president trump's desire to fill an arena in North Carolina in the age of social distancing. The GOP is now looking for a new convention site, and conventional wisdom holds that the gatherings provide a polling boost come November. We asked Nate silver, do you buy that? So to answer this question, I looked back at every convention since 1964 about how every party did in that state compared to others, and earlier. It turns out there's basically no effect. On average, candidates saw only 0.7 percentage points in their states that held the convention. At the time, sometimes the party actually did worse in that state. Take for example 2016, it was in Cleveland, Ohio, and Republicans did flip that state from Obama to trump. Democrats held their convention in philly, but then lost Pennsylvania for the first time since 1988. So no. I don't buy that locations matter, but that's not to say conventions overall don't matter. They can't produce a -- they can produce a bump in the polls. John McCain pulled ahead of Barack Obama following their convention in 2008, but both of those bounces occurred nationwide, and not just in the convention state. That's because conventions are made for TV spectacles. Cheering crowds, celebrity cameos. Unless we actually get a contested convention one year, it's all mostly for show, but what if because of covid we see a virtual convention or scaled down event with fewer people? It's pretty hard to give a rousing speech in an empty room. They may have to pump in crowd noise like they're doing on some German soccer broadcasts. That will be something to see. Thanmpty room, they

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.