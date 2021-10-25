I don't buy that the redistricting process is bad for Democrats: Silver

FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver breaks down whether the redrawing of congressional maps will hurt Democrats in the midterm elections on "This Week."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live