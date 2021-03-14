Transcript for 'To call this COVID relief is really false advertising': Sen. John Barrasso

Now the Wyoming senator John Brosseau chair the Republican conference. Senator thanks for joining us this morning let's start out with what speaker plus he said. But takeover relief packages you heard her say she believes that more than 90% is gonna go towards co bid. Relief and expressed surprise. The amusement the Republicans couldn't go along with the. Looked to call this a Kobe relief is really false advertising. Only 9% of the money actually goes to defeating the virus only 1% of the money goes for vaccines. This is Nancy Pelosi pay off to the liberal liberal leftists is something she's been working on a long time so you know today we see her taking the victory lap to what is known known as the most progressive bill in the history the United States according to the White House and the price of it. Shows that. Yes it's a pay up to the liberal left alliance we've done. I want to show the front lives the star Tribune virus bills. We have three vaccines that are very effective. We haven't but that's what president Biden has inherited require ate a recovering economy so you. Republicans want to make sure people get shots in the arms kids get back to school. Up people get back to work. What we are not going to stand with the Democrats as they try to exploit the crisis. To send lots of money to big cities and two. A Blue States and to really failed pension plans this is not supposed to be a bailout supposed to be about helping get the disease a high heinous. You say Blue States and big things want to show the front page of the Casper star Tribune shows. A billion dollars going to your state of Wyoming. Yes absolutely. And there's 350 billion dollars going to states that. Even to 22 governors including our own governor said that the formula they use to send this out was biased. And unfair. Focused that California and New York Illinois it punished this the states it opened earlier and it rewarded this states. That does stayed closed the longest. This corona virus relief help was not supposed to be about. 14100 dollar checks to illegal immigrants are 14100 dollar checks to felons who were behind bars. Wasn't supposed to be about block grants to Sanctuary Cities or money to schools that continue to stay closed but that's just the tip of the iceberg of problems with this bill. The bill is going to come due for this and ultimately as you just heard Nancy Pelosi say today 82 taxes are going to be next on the democrats' agenda. So Fey said does that mean that there's market being a Republican support for an infrastructure proposal or future initiatives from the Biden administration if he can't get behind. This which is not pay for any chance of seeing bipartisanship on infrastructure. I'd really like to see bipartisanship on infrastructure cause I chaired the committee in the last congress. They've passed the highway bill we also capable than Britain the water bill that is the all of the issues of water as well as highway infrastructure it was bipartisan. Bernie Sanders both voted Ford and so did die. We got it to the house and what of the house to. They replaced our highway bill with the green new deal so they ignored what we have done in a bipartisan way for it would take the model that we came up within the committee in the senate. For highway and transportation. I think that's a very good start I talked with the secretary. Of transportation Pete booty judge about it. And I think that is the model in which we should move forward one transportation and infrastructure. Let's talk about the filibuster this seems to be democratic support coalescing around the idea of requiring a minority to do with the old fashioned way hold the floor by talking around the clock. What's wrong without approach. Well there's nothing wrong with talking the issue is how many votes as it take to get to. Moving forward with legislation. You know this corona virus spill was done by reconciliation. Which allows up for a majority of votes. 22 win today you know we have a 5050. Senate that's what the American people sent to Washington. In a with the vice president breaking the tie it you know George that ought to be a mandate to move to the middle. So we auto. Do things that actually can get broad bipartisan support like the infrastructure bill that came out of my committee. Last time that's the best way to get things done. If you get things that are one vote and vice president breaking a tie. Harder for America to buy into that thing the major pieces of legislation. For our country historically. I've been done in a broad bipartisan way that. To be could get no problem going back to the talking filibuster. Well I don't mind talking I think the people ought to be able to stand and expressed their views. The question arises at fifty votes or 51 or is it sixty in the current number is sixty but we've had this going on now. For over a century and the idea is. To get bipartisan buy in two bills if there are parts that are very partisan. They ought to be left out. Focus on the areas on which we can agree on on most items I think you can aggrieved 80% of the things so let's leave out the 20%. Which are the hot button issues. And move the country forward. When issues on which we agree. You colleague Ron Johnson Wisconsin history of controversy with remarks about the capital riots. And black lies matters protests want to show them. I knew those are people who love this country the dead truly respect law enforcement would never do anything good to break the law so I wasn't certain. Had tables been turned and present trump won the election in the author tens of thousands of black rice matter and chief protesters. I might have been little concerned. I should point out the deal going majority of bill and protest more than 90% were peaceful. Democrats are calling on senator Johnson to resign do you agree with those comments should he apologize. Well Peter you'd care to take a look at. He talked about peaceful protest look what's happened and up Portland just the other night these these things continue. We need to get. Back to a nation and the state where. The right the razor wire can come down the fences can come down people can get back to Washington. And the capital. We need to move the country. Forward and that's to me the best way that we ought to go. So should he apologize. Well he's gonna speak for himself you know this Georgia spent time when the hill every member speaks for themselves and I'm telling you what I believe. Senator Brosseau thanks for time this morning. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.